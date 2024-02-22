London Stock Exchange Group to offer 26 weeks of parental leave





London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) increases parental leave at 26 weekspart of a broader effort to make benefits more equitable among its employees. LSEG, headquartered in the United Kingdom, employs 25,000 people in 65 countries, more than half of whom are based in the Asia-Pacific region. Parental leave was previously determined in part by local laws and regulations where LSEG employees were based, said Jennifer Thomas, the firm's global head of equity, diversity and inclusion. The company had offered 12 weeks of parental leave to American employees, while British employees received 26 weeks of maternity leave and two weeks of paternity leave. Starting in July, all LSEG employees who have worked for the company for at least a year will be offered 26 weeks of parental leave, regardless of where they work, Thomas said. The leave is gender-neutral, meaning it applies to all parents. If employees live in an area where local laws allow more generous leave, LSEG will honor those policies. Global equity. LSEG has seen significant growth since acquiring financial markets data company Refinitiv in 2021, absorbing nearly 18,000 additional employees. Over the past two or three years, LSEG has thought more deeply about what its equity, diversity and inclusion offerings should look like, Thomas said. What we really tried to think about was the fact that we are a global company with representation all over the world, she said. So what does equity look like on a global scale? The ultimate goal of the new parental leave policy is to make LSEG a great place to work, as well as help employees integrate their personal lives with their professional lives, Thomas said. Although parental leave only applies to a subset of their employee population, the hope is that offering such a benefit can encourage leaders to have open and transparent conversations with their teams about what is happening in their lives. Zoom out. Designing employee benefits that can be offered equitably to the entire global workforce has become a major priority for employers in recent years, according to a fall 2023 study. WTW survey published in January. Seven in ten employers had a global minimum benefits standard in place, up from 36% in 2019, the survey found. Global minimum standards are a way to express ambition for inclusive employee benefits, Nigel Bateman, managing director of integrated and global solutions at WTW, said in a statement. Employers also focus on how their benefits align with their purpose, convey their values, and improve how they are perceived as an employer.

