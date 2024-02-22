Oregon Lawmakers May Limit Corporate Ownership of Medical Offices

An Oregon bill that could create some of the nation's strictest limits on business ownership of primary and specialty care clinics has cleared its first hurdle in the state Legislature and is headed toward a vote in the House this week.

Supporters say the bill, HB4130could be a model for countering large corporations and private equity firms that invest in medical practices, cut staff and increased costs for patients and payers.

Opponents, meanwhile, called it an untested strategy that could backfire, reducing investment and innovation and leading to the closure of more clinics and independent practices.

Some of the bill's stricter provisions do not apply to hospitals, health systems and nursing homes, which have been largely exempt from Oregon's restrictions on corporate practice of medicine since 1974.

State Rep. Ben Bowman, a Tigard-area Democrat, introduced the bill. On Wednesday, Democrats on the House Behavioral Health and Health Care Committee voted to advance the bill for a vote. Republican Rep. Cyrus Javadi, a Salem dentist, joined them.

We should value the practice structure that brings the patient closer to the service provider, whose name is in the company, Javadi said. When we start to escalate this, I worry about the decisions and depersonalization that can occur.

But most Republicans on the committee voted against it, citing concerns that existing health care businesses in Oregon would not be in compliance with the law.

A One Medical clinic in Portland's Pearl District, February 2024. The Oregon Legislature is considering a bill that would place new limits on corporate ownership of doctor's offices, citing recent agreements like the acquisition of One Medical by Amazon. Amelia Templeton / OPB

The bill would give businesses seven years to comply with the new regulations.

Bowman expressed concern that some of the nation's largest companies are investing in primary care and urgent care clinics, such as Amazon, which acquired One Medical, a primary care and telehealth network from the Portland area.

There are many unregulated levers that can be pulled during a property transfer to generate more money, he said. For example, a business owner might ask doctors to see fewer Medicaid patients or take on a higher caseload.

Parts of the bill would also target private equity firms increase in investments in primary care nationwide. Private equity acquisitions have attracted particular controversy due to concerns on a business model that involves trying to increase the revenue of an undervalued or struggling company in a short period of time and then selling it to new buyers.

In Oregon, private equity firms have acquired urgent care clinics in Bend and Redmond and primary care clinics in the Eugene district.

Current Oregon law requires physicians hold a majority stake in a professional corporation, this is typically an independent clinic or office providing medical care, but the law is so narrowly written that it has been easy for corporate investors to get around it.

HB 4130 would extend the 51% physician ownership requirement to other types of health care businesses, including limited liability companies, limited liability companies and holding entities.

No matter how you organize your business, you should follow the simple and easy corporate practice of medicine law, Bowman said.

Hospitals and nursing homes have separate licensing agreements with the state and, therefore, are not required to be majority physician-owned. They would remain exempt under HB 4130, according to Bowman.

Bill would require more separation between doctors and management groups

The new and most controversial part of the bill involves limits on a type of health care player called a management services organization.

Management service organizations, or MSOs, are for-profit businesses that provide nonclinical services, such as billing management, to medical practices.

Supporters of HB 4130 say that in recent years, private equity funds have purchased MSOs to, in effect, acquire medical practices and control doctors while circumventing state bans on corporate practice of medicine .

Erin Fuse Brown, a professor and health law expert at Georgia State University, co-authored a journal article on private equity in health care that partially inspired HB 4130. She also worked with Bowman on the bill.

Fuse Brown said HB 4130 is the first bill in the country that she is aware of that addresses the rapid expansion of for-profit investments in primary care clinics.

It's the first one that targets these contractual workarounds that private investors are accustomed to resorting to if they're not outright buying doctors, but controlling them contractually and essentially investing and taking their assets, Fuse said Brown.

The bill does not outright ban MSOs. Instead, it requires more separation between MSOs and the clinics they work with, prohibiting shareholders, employees, and others running an MSO from managing or directing a medical practice with which they have a contract.

The bill, however, includes important exemptions. Behavioral health providers, telehealth companies, hospitals, nursing homes, and specialty clinics for older patients with complex needs would be exempt from HB 4130's limits on management service organizations.

The bill would also eliminate non-competition and non-disparagement agreements for doctors, whether they work in clinics or hospitals. Noncompetition agreements would only be allowed for physicians who own 25% or more of a practice.

The bill was approved by the former governor. John Kitzhaber, the Oregon Pediatric Society, the Oregon Academy of Family Physicians and the Oregon Independent Medical Coalition, the private practice lobbying group. Public testimony on the bill was favorable, with 51 out of 53 reporting in favour of it.

Opponents of the bill, for their part, oppose it more discreetly.

Lobbyist Tom Holt spoke to reporters at the Capitol about the potential risks of HB 4130, but declined to comment on the record for this story.

Some opponents have been officially declared. ATA Action, the lobbying arm of the American Telemedicine Association, opposes the bill, despite legislative exemptions for telemedicine providers.

ATA Action said no other state has adopted such a broad mandate limiting business ownership.

There is good reason for this: the untested language and concepts proposed here appear in practice to prohibit or severely limit the ability of medical practices to enter into contracts with management or administrative service providers, or to attract clients. investments, despite their supporters' claims to the contrary. wrote Kyle Zebly, executive director of ATA Action.

Kellie Schenk, a diagnostic radiologist whose practices are part of Rayus Radiology, a privately-backed MSO, also submitted testimony against the bill. Schenk said the regulations would make it harder for independent practices to compete with hospitals and would likely lead to more hospital consolidations by reducing available partnership opportunities, Schenk wrote. This consolidation will inevitably increase costs for patients, particularly in capital-intensive specialties like radiology.

The bill is expected to pass third reading and be voted on in plenary session on Thursday. If it passes the House, it will then move to the Oregon Senate Health Care Committee.