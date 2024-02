Stock market today: Nvidia shares jump and trigger a rally on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) Nvidia sparked a rally on Wall Street Thursday after the AI ​​chipmaker reported another explosive quarter. The S&P 500 rose 1.5% in morning trading. The big gain puts the benchmark index on track to hit a new record while pushing it into winning territory for the week after two lackluster days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 248 points, or 0.6%, to 38,857 as of 10:57 a.m. Eastern Time. The tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 2.2%. Nividia jumped 15.1% after reporting that its revenue and profit soared last quarter on booming demand for its chips used for artificial intelligence. The stock has tripled in the past year on renewed investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence. Synopsis, which makes software used to test and develop chips, rose 10.7% after raising its profit forecast. Other chipmakers and companies involved in the chipmaking industry have gained ground. Advanced Micro Devices rose 10% and Lam Research rose 3.6%. Overnight, Japan's Nikkei 225 hit a record high. Record gains in corporate profits have boosted the appeal of Japanese company stocks, alongside the weakness of the Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar. Markets in Asia and Europe have gained ground. Bond yields have remained relatively stable. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.31% from 4.32% Wednesday evening. On the losing side, electric truck and SUV maker Rivian fell 26.7% after reporting another loss and issuing a weaker-than-expected production outlook. Lucid, another electric vehicle maker, slipped 18.2% after missing Wall Street sales forecasts and also gave a lower production estimate than analysts requested. Online craft marketplace Etsy fell 7.4% after significantly missing Wall Street profit forecasts. Technology stocks were the driving force behind the market recovery that began in October. Strong earnings from some of the industry's biggest names help justify and reinforce these strong gains. Wall Street expects earnings for the entire S&P 500 to grow just under 4% in the fourth quarter. The communications services sector, which includes Google parent Alphabet, is expected to grow 45%. Information technology companies, including Nvidia, are expected to grow 22%. Short-term momentum in AI-related stocks is likely to continue, said Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer for the Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management. Nearly 90% of S&P 500 companies reported earnings. There are still some big names on deck this week. Online travel giant Booking Holdings and TurboTax maker Intuit will report later Thursday. Business writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed.

