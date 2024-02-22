Business
Quantitative earthquake: Man Group says Chinese stock market rout reflects 2007 US crisis
The recent quantitative earthquake in China exposed systemic financial risks as a series of interconnected events and highlights the dangers of crowding and leverage, according to Fang, a Boston-based director and head of strategies for the China and emerging markets at Man Numeric, a quantitative investing division at Men's Group.
A company spokesperson declined to comment on details of its China strategies.
In the United States, in August 2007, as the subprime mortgage market began to deteriorate, some long-short quantitative funds suffered sudden and significant losses. Subsequent research found that the declines may have been the result of a chain of events, in which the unwinding of quantitative portfolios fueled the collapse of other similar portfolios.
Today, Chinese quant funds are facing increasing scrutiny from regulators over whether they amplified a stock sell-off that wiped out more than $6 trillion in China's stock market valuation and in Hong Kong since a peak in 2021. In the past, these funds have countered that they have bought the dip in the country's stocks. China's benchmark CSI 300 index fell this month to its lowest level in five years.
China's two major exchanges on Tuesday froze the accounts of a major quantitative hedge fund for three days after the fund manager sold 2.57 billion yuan ($360 million) of shares in one minute. China also banned large institutional investors from reducing their stock holdings at the opening and closing of each trading day, as part of measures to support the market.
In the note, Man Groups Fang explains how these funds were caught up in the sell-off and examines their role in worsening the fall.
A popular strategy for these model-based funds is to purchase small-cap stocks, which are considered more prone to mispricing relative to their underlying value and, therefore, more profitable for programs to leverage. computers. To hedge their broad market exposure, the funds would sell short index futures, such as the CSI 500 index.
The problems with the long-short strategy, with leverage ratios sometimes reaching more than 3:1, began to emerge in early February as stocks fell, Fang said. The crisis triggered certain features of financial derivatives that prompted issuers of these instruments to sell index futures to protect themselves.
As futures fell and volatility soared, the quant funds' hedging costs also rose, and their long-short strategy suddenly failed, the portfolio manager wrote.
Adding to their difficulties, Fang wrote, state-affiliated funds swooped in and bought large- and mid-cap stocks to stabilize the market, leaving smaller stocks behind.
The intervention had unintended consequences, he said. Investors flocked to big stocks as a safe haven, exacerbating declines in smaller stocks. This led to large-scale dumping of long and short positions by quant funds.
For several days, stocks with the lowest market valuation lagged those with the largest market capitalization by more than 10%, according to Fang. In Wall Street parlance, it was a 10-sigma move, he said, an event that, in theory, would almost never have happened. Even more striking, the divergence between mid-cap stocks and the rest of the markets represented a 16 sigma move.
State-backed funds subsequently appeared to have extended their support to small caps, buying exchange-traded funds targeting the sector and setting a floor on the market. The CSI 300 has rebounded 9 percent from the five-year low reached on February 2. Small-cap stocks fared even better, with the CSI 1000 up 18 percent from the February 5 close.
Fang said, however, that it remained to be seen whether the government bailout would be enough to revive market confidence, noting that similar efforts in 2015-2016 did not lead to a V-shaped recovery.
Even after this month's rebound, the CSI 300 index is still down about 40 percent over the past three years, amid concerns that authorities are not doing enough to boost the economy and market confidence in a context of real estate crisis which has lasted for years.
Ultimately, a recovery of China's economy and rising corporate profits are key to overcoming this crisis, Fang said.
