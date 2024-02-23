Reddit files for IPO ahead of stock market debut | Reddit





Reddit has set the stage for its highly anticipated stock market debut, preparing investors for the largest IPO by a major social network in four years. A filing Thursday with the Securities and Exchange Commission disclosed the social media group's financial performance and revealed that Sam Altman, OpenAI's founder and CEO, is its third-largest shareholder, with an 8.7% stake. The company plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RDDT. Its highly anticipated listing, expected in March, would be the largest social media IPO since Pinterest's 2019 IPO. The number of shares to be offered and the price range of the proposed offering have not yet been determined, Reddit said in a report. The IPO filing revealed that Reddit suffered losses of $90.8 million in 2023, compared to $158.6 million in 2022, while its revenue grew about 21%. The platform has 267.5 million weekly active users, more than 100,000 active communities and 1 billion total posts, according to the release. The company estimated its average revenue per user, or ARPU, in the United States was $3.42 for the final quarter of 2023, a 2% year-over-year decline. Advance Magazine Publishers is the company's largest shareholder, with a 30.1% stake, while Chinese multinational Tencent holds 11%. Reddit's planned IPO comes nearly two decades after Reddit's launch and will be a major test for the platform that still lags behind the commercial success of its now-famous social media contemporaries such as Facebook and Twitter. under the name of X. The filing also revealed an unusual plan by Reddit to allow its most active users to buy shares in the IPO. Reddit will award shares using a tiered system rewarding users who have contributed significantly to Reddit's community programs, users who have completed a certain number of moderation actions, and people with karma minimum will score points awarded to users by others on the platform for posting content. Reddit was valued at $10 billion in a 2021 funding round and it's unclear what valuation the company will target when it sells shares in the coming weeks. It is planned to search a sale of nearly 10% of its shares during the IPO, Reuters reported earlier. ignore previous newsletter promotion Alex Hern takes a weekly look at how technology is shaping our lives Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion In the filing, Reddit cited data licensing deals as a source of revenue, saying that as of January 2024, it had entered into data licensing deals with an aggregate contract value of $203 million. Reuters reported Reddit struck a deal with Alphabets Google on Wednesday to make its content available to train the search engine giants' artificial intelligence (AI) models. The contract is worth about $60 million each year, according to one of the sources. Reddit's data is constantly growing and regenerating as users come to interact with their communities and each other, Reddit said in its filing. We believe our platform's growing data will be a key element in training major large language models (LLMs) and serve as an additional monetization channel for Reddit. Reddit had confidentially filed an IPO application at the end of 2021, but difficult economic conditions and the poor performance of listed technology stocks had forced it to delay the offer. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs were chosen as lead underwriters for Reddit's IPO, which includes more than a dozen other banks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2024/feb/22/reddit-ipo-stock-market The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos