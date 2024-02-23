Stock market today: Asian stocks advance after Nvidia sparks a rally on Wall Street

HONG KONG (AP) Asian markets were mostly higher Friday after Nvidia reported stunning results, sparking a rally in other technology companies that took Wall Street to another record high.

Tokyo markets were closed for a public holiday, a day after hitting a record high.

U.S. futures rose while oil prices fell.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell less than 0.1% to 16,728.00 and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.4% to 3,001.38.

Government data released on Wednesday showed little sign of recovery in China's property market, as new home prices in first-tier cities fell 0.4 percent in January from the previous month, extending a trend on the decline.

The real estate sector accounts for almost a third of China's economic activity and the collapse of the entire sector has weighed on growth and undermined investor and consumer confidence.

Markets were mostly higher elsewhere in Asia.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4% to 7,643.60, and Seoul's Kospi added 0.2% to 2,670.40.

In India, the Sensex gained 0.2% and the Bangkok SET fell 0.2%.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 2.1% to 5,087.03, an all-time high. The Nasdaq rose 3% to 16,041.62.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has a smaller weighting in technology stocks, jumped 1.2%, to 39,069.11. This is its first close above 39,000.

Nvidias' stock price jumped Thursday after posting another explosive quarter, sparking a rally in other technology companies that took Wall Street to another record high.

The chipmaker, which soared 16.4%, reported red-hot demand for its semiconductors. Its stock has tripled in the past year thanks to renewed investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence. Synopsis, which makes software used to test and develop chips, rose 6.9% after raising its profit forecast.

Other chipmakers and companies involved in the chip manufacturing industry have also gained ground. Advanced Micro Devices rose 10.7% and Lam Research rose 4.7%.

Technology stocks were the driving force behind the market recovery that began in October. Strong earnings from some of the industry's biggest names help justify and reinforce these gains.

Wall Street expects earnings for the entire S&P 500 to grow just under 4% in the fourth quarter. The communications services sector, which includes Google parent Alphabet, is expected to grow 45%. Information technology companies, including Nvidia, are expected to grow 22%.

Short-term momentum in AI-related stocks is likely to continue, said Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer for the Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Nearly 90% of S&P 500 companies reported earnings. There are still a few big names to report in the coming weeks, including Lowe's, Dollar Tree and Best Buy.

Wall Street's focus on earnings this week follows economic data from the previous week that sent the market tumbling. Inflation data came in hotter than Wall Street expected, while retail sales fell more than expected. This has raised concerns about the timing of interest rate cuts hoped for by the Federal Reserve.

Wall Street is now betting that the central bank will start cutting its key rate in June rather than March.

Investors could get more clarity on inflation next week when the government releases its monthly report on consumption and personal spending, the Fed's preferred measure. The Fed is trying to bring inflation back to its 2% target. Analysts expect the report to show inflation slowed to 2.3% in January. It peaked at 7.1% in June 2022.

Bond yields have remained relatively stable. The 10-year Treasury yield rose from 4.32% to 4.33% Wednesday evening.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil lost 51 cents to $78.10 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 40 cents to $82.30 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar was trading at 150.65 Japanese yen, up slightly from 150.51 yen. The euro rose from $1.0827 to $1.0831.