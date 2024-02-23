Stock Market Today: Live Updates

Stock futures were little changed Friday, after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posted their best day since early 2023.

Futures contracts linked to Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 54 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 Futures Contracts increased slightly by 0.07%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures was flat.

In exchanges outside normal hours, Block surged more than 13% after fourth-quarter revenue topped Wall Street estimates. Caravan soared 23% after the used car retailer said it expects retail unit growth in 2024.

During the regular session, the major averages roared in an Nvidia-powered rally. The chipmaker soared 16%, riding on its winning quarterly results. THE S&P500 added 2.11% for its best day since January 2023, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.96% for its best session since February 2023. The technology-heavy index is within reach of its closing record of 16,057.44, recorded in November 2021. The 30-stock index Dow also closed at a record high, gaining 1.18%.

“Tech giant Nvidia's bumper profits sparked the rally, but many sectors contributed,” said Larry Tentarelli, chief technical strategist for the Blue Chip Daily Trend Report. “This is a very constructive breakthrough.”

Indeed, 10 of the 11 S&P sectors were positive on Thursday, with utilities being the only loser. Industrials and health care closed at new records.

The three major averages are also now on track for winning weeks: the S&P 500 expects a 1.6% rise, while the Nasdaq gained 1.7%. The Dow Jones is up 1.1% over the period.

Investors will now turn to the quarterly results of Discovery Warner Bros And Bloomin' Brands before the opening bell Friday.

-CNBC's Chris Hayes contributed reporting.