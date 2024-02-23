PPL hires former London Stock Exchange boss as chief executive





Electronic trading platform Placing Platform Limited (PPL) has appointed John Mason as its new chief executive officer. In his new role, which he will begin in April, Mason will drive PPL’s data and digital connectivity strategy. He joins the firm from the London Stock Exchange Group, where he was most recently responsible for the group's platform. Prior to joining LSEG, he led European enterprise solutions for Bloomberg and also led Thomson Reuters' response to MiFiD II and other regulatory and market structure initiatives. Mason said: “I am honored to have had the opportunity to facilitate the modernization of London’s markets. The degree of transformation that PPLs have managed to achieve so far is impressive, but there is still much to be done. I look forward to joining the PPL team and working with companies in the market to drive PPL’s competitive and innovative agenda.” Succession Mason will succeed interim general manager Joe Gordon, who joined PPL last year. His mandate as top boss will end after a period of handover. Steve Hearn, president of the PPL, thanked Gordon. It's fair to say that under Joe's leadership, PPL has successfully transitioned into a growth-oriented company, he said. By providing new technology architecture, strengthening collaboration with market bodies and defining a transformation strategy, PPL can be the market catalyst to unlock the business benefits of digitalization. His vision and contribution have been invaluable. Hearn added that he was delighted to have been able to attract Mason to lead the PPL. During his career, he has gained exceptional experience in data platform capabilities and operations, he said. He is uniquely placed to lead PPL’s digital transformation and enable the London market to realize the power and value of the data it holds.

