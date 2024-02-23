Stock market today: record stock market rally stagnates; Nvidia eyes $2 trillion | Clayton News Street Partners Content

Check back for updates throughout the trading day
U.S. stock futures were mixed on Friday, dampened in part by a rise in Treasury yields, as investors looked for a breather after the recent technology-led market rally that propelled stocks to a record close last night.
from Nvidia (NVDA) Thursday's stunning rise, which added more than $277 billion to the AI chipmaker's market value, the largest market gain in U.S. history, helped propel the S&P 500 to an all-time high of 5,087.03 points.
Investors reassessed AI and technology stocks across the board following Nvidia's stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results, which included strong near-term sales prospects, sending the Nasdaq up nearly 3% and less than 1% of its overall level. the peak it reached in November 2021.
Nvidia shares, meanwhile, were still up 1.75% in pre-market trading, showing an opening price of $799.21 each and a market value of $1.95 trillion.
Adding to the bullish sentiment: another round of strong jobs data, which showed claims for unemployment benefits fell to 201,000 in the week ended Feb. 17, along with indications that business activity as a whole continued to accelerate in February.
However, inflation fears have reignited among bond traders over the past week, first triggered by a stronger-than-expected January consumer price index report and stoked by hawkish comments Federal Reserve officials and minutes from the central bank's last policy meeting.
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller actually said last night at an event in Minneapolis that “the risk of waiting a little longer to ease policy is less than the risk of acting too early and possibly d “stop or reverse the progress we have made on inflation.”
Benchmark 10-year bond yields, which have risen about 45 basis points over the past three weeks, were last up 2 basis points from Thursday's close, at 4.345%. following Waller's comments.
At the same time, the odds of a Fed rate cut in May have fallen to around 20%, with bets on cuts starting in June set at around 52.8%, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. .
On Wall Street, stocks are expected to have a mixed but subdued opening to end the week, with futures linked to the S&P 500 indicating a 2 point open from last night's record close.
Futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average indicate a gain of 65 points while those linked to the Nasdaq suggest a decline of 20 points.
In overseas markets, Europe's Stoxx 600 index was up 0.13% in early trading in Frankfurt, while Britain's FTSE 100 index was little changed from last night's close.
Overnight in Asia, the MSCI regional index excluding Japan rose 0.13% at the close of trading, while Japan's Nikkei 225 was closed for the annual celebration of the emperor's birthday.