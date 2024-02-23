5 things to know before the stock market opens





Nvidia (NVDA) shares extended gains after its AI-fueled rally, Jack Dorsey's Block (SQ) surged on bullish forecasts, Intuitive Machines (LUNR) climbed after its spaceship landed on the moon and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) rose. as its streaming subscription growth exceeded estimates. Here's what investors need to know today. 1. Nvidia extends gains after record market cap increase Nvidia shares rose 1.5% in premarket trading after the chipmaker added $272 billion to its market value on Thursday, in the largest single-day gain in the world. market capitalization thanks to its explosive profits. U.S. stock futures were little changed after Nvidia's rise and enthusiasm for AI propelled the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and global markets like Japan's Nikkei to record highs. 2. Lock in gains with strong results and prospects Block shares jumped more than 15% in early trading after the payments fintech posted a surprise quarterly profit and better-than-expected current quarter and full-year outlook, supported by price cuts. costs and growth of its Cash App business. “We have done a lot of things recently to reduce our costs. We will now focus on growth,” Jack Dorsey, Block's CEO and co-founder, wrote in the letter to the company's shareholders. 3. Warner Bros. Discovery exceeds subscriber growth forecasts Warner Bros. shares Discovery shares edged up 0.4% after the entertainment giant beat estimates for streaming subscriber growth, even though its profits were lower than forecast. The owner of streaming service Max said the number of subscribers reached 97.7 million, above forecasts. Its fourth-quarter earnings, however, missed estimates as its loss per share of 16 cents was wider than expected. 4. Intuitive Machines Soar in Moon Landing Shares of Intuitive Machines soared 48% in early trading Friday after the commercial space startup's lander touched down on the moon Thursday. The landing of the spacecraft, named Ulysses after the Greek mythological hero, marks the first time an American-made lander has reached the surface of the Moon in one piece since 1972, and follows a series of failures missions from other private groups in recent years. . 5. Reddit files for US IPO, valued at $10 billion in 2021 Reddit filed for a U.S. IPO on Thursday, in what could be the first major social media company to go public in recent years, amid a shortage of new listings. Reddit has filed its prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a float on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and will trade under the symbol “RDDT.” Reddit was reportedly valued at $10 billion in a 2021 fundraising round, but some investors have since lowered their valuations.

