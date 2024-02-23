Tofersen receives positive opinion from European Medicines Agency committee





We welcome the positive opinion on tofersen (Qalsody) from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and what this means for people with motor neurone disease (MND). ) type SOD1 in Europe. The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has issued a positive opinion for the approval of tofersen for the treatment of SOD1 type MND. The CHMP panel reviews the scientific evidence and forms an opinion on whether new medicines should be authorized in Europe. The committee based its review on data from the phase 3 VALOR trial and its open-label extension. The EMA has recommended to the European Commission (EC) that tofersen receive marketing authorization for the treatment of people with MND type SOD1 in the European Union. The CHMP recommendation will be considered by the EC with a final decision expected in the second quarter of 2024. A positive decision by the EC would mean that tofersen is approved as the first treatment for SOD1 type of MND in all 27 member states of the European Union , as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Northern Ireland. The UK MND Association's three MND charities, My Name5 Doddie Foundation and MND Scotland, will continue to work together to understand this finding and what it means for people with the SOD1 type of MND in the UK, as well as our next steps. Find out more about Tofersen and what it means for the UK

Tofersen was developed by Biogen for use in people with SOD1-type MND. SOD1-MND is a rare genetic subtype of MND, accounting for 2% of total MND cases. Everyone has the SOD1 gene, and it contains the instructions for making an enzyme important for keeping our body's cells healthy. In people with SOD1-MND, the DNA code for SOD1 contains an error, meaning their cells cannot produce this enzyme properly and instead create a mutant version that is damaging. Tofersen prevents the faulty SOD1 code from being used to make the SOD1 protein, thereby reducing the amount of toxic materials produced.

In April 2023, tofersen was approved in the United States to treat people with SOD1 MND. This news from the EMA means it could be made available to people in Europe (depending on final EC authorization). Tofersen is not currently approved for use in the UK. Biogen, the company that created it, provided the following update: Following Brexit, marketing authorizations for medicines in Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales) are determined by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). We are in dialogue with the MHRA, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) on the most appropriate pathway for tofersen in the UK.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mndassociation.org/media/latest-news/tofersen-receives-positive-opinion-european-medicines-agency-committee The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos