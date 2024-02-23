How is the economy in Japan: recession, stock market record, 1980s

The stock market is not the economy. Just look at what is happening in Japan.

Japanese equity markets broke a record Thursday, when the Nikkei 225 closed at 39,098.68. This is not only a historic high, but an important psychological threshold: the initial record was set on December 29, 1989, near the peak of the country's economic bubble.

The Japanese market collapsed soon after, falling 60% in just a few years. The economy entered a prolonged recession, leading to the so-called lost decade, with the country's growth lagging behind that of developed economies, a phenomenon which even became known as “the lost decade. Japonification.

Yet despite the recent rise in Japanese markets, other economic data from the country does not look as rosy. Japan slipped into a technical recession last quarter, after its economy shrank 0.4% at an annualized rate, meaning the country has seen two consecutive quarters of falling GDP, whether economists call it or not officially in recession. The country also fell one place in the global GDP rankings, falling to fourth place behind Germany in dollar terms.

The country faces a range of economic challenges. A weak yen makes Japanese imports more expensive, harming Japanese consumers and businesses that rely on foreign energy, food and other goods. The Japanese population has also shrank for 14 consecutive years, recording its biggest decline last year.

But investors don't seem to care, as strong earnings and a renewed focus on corporate governance encourage foreign investors like Warren Buffett to plow funds into Japanese markets.Fortune I looked under the hood of the Japanese version of the Wall Street-Main Street split and discovered that what wasn't so bad could be very good indeed. A developed economy like Japan's won't always experience crazy growth, and that's completely normal.

Why are Japanese markets doing so well?

Japan's return to record levels is actually a genuine attempt to make up for lost time after a long and rather sluggish performance, said Louis Kuijs, chief Asia-Pacific economist at S&P Global Ratings. Fortune last week.

Last month, Toyota Motor set a record for the highest stock market valuation for a Japanese company in reached an assessment of 48.7 trillion yen ($323.5 billion), surpassing the record set by Japanese telecommunications company NTT in 1987.

Toyota is now worth 57.5 trillion yen, or $381.6 billion. In comparison, NTT is worth just 16.4 trillion yen ($108.6 billion).

Foreign investors continue to pour money into the Japanese stock market, injecting a net $14 billion in January alone, according to the New York Times, citing the Japan Exchange Group.

One reason for investor optimism about Japan is a strengthening corporate sector. Profits for the final quarter of 2023 were 45% higher year-on-year, according to Goldman Sachs Analysts. This is partly due to the weak yen, which makes Japanese exports from companies like Toyota cheaper abroad.

Japanese markets are also pushing the country's sprawling conglomerates, known as Keiretsu, to streamline their complex organizational structure.

Anyone who has seen a typical keiretsu corporate structure will understand that it resembles a bowl of ramen noodles, Herald van der Linde, chief Asia equity strategist at HSBC, wrote in late January. These complex corporate structures often come with lower returns on capital, lower payouts, and fewer share repurchases.

This lack of dynamism is reflected in the Fortunes Global 500 list, which ranks the world's largest companies by revenue. Japan's presence on the list, which has declined significantly since the rankings were created in 1995, does not include the country's version of Meta, Tesla or Alibaba. The most recent Japanese company to join the list, Toyota Tsusho, has been on the Global 500 for 15 years, just under half the list.

But that's changing. Momentum is returning to the Japanese economy, Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a research note earlier this week. Companies are posting record profits and changing their pricing behavior, while innovating new strategies to grow, they continue.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange is also doing its part. Last year, the exchange asked companies to do more to improve their profitability and valuations, and began examining the close relationships between parent companies, subsidiaries and other cross-holdings.

In January, the Tokyo Stock Exchange announced that it would begin listing companies that disclose plans to improve capital efficiency in a name and shame strategy. The exchange has also offered that companies that fail to grow could be delisted by 2026.

And Japans economy?

But while the corporate sector appears optimistic, other parts of the Japanese economy appear more fragile. Private consumption fell 0.2% in the last quarter of 2023, compared to the previous quarter. Business investment also fell by 0.1% over the same period.

Japan's shrinking population also poses a major long-term economic challenge. The country's median age is 49.1, compared to 38.1 in the United States. Japan will soon have to rely on fewer working-age people to support a growing elderly population. Tokyo has considered the problem a challenge that cannot be postponed, but current policies have not yet reversed the decline.

Still, economists remain cautiously optimistic that Japan can reverse long-standing deflation and return to a more normal economy. Analysts point to rising wages amid a tighter labor market, with large companies like Toyota, Nintendoand Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing raised their salaries last year.

Many economists, before Japan released its preliminary economic data last week, expected the Bank of Japan to raise interest rates in April. first hike since 2007.

The surprise recession could affect this timeline. The recent GDP growth figures are certainly a slight setback for the prospect of higher interest rates, Kuijs suggested.

Yet, if things work well, we could be on the path to more sustained wage growth in the labor market, supporting more normal inflation and therefore more normalized monetary policy, he continued.

The economist also noted that, despite all the negative headlines about Japan in recent decades, its economic data is not that bad, particularly highlighting growth in real GDP per capita and productivity per work hour and per person. And, ultimately, observers should be realistic about what a mature economy can do.

Don't expect real GDP growth above 1% in the long term, Kuijs said.