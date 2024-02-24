How to read a CPI report

Unwanted news

On February 13, the Bureau of Labor Statistics published its report for the January consumer price index. In response, the US stock market immediately collapsed, with the Morningstar US Market Index losing 1.49% on the day. You can't always know why stocks are trading like this because stocks don't answer questions, but this time the cause was obvious: Investors didn't like the CPI announcement.

Let's try to understand why. Applying its standard format, the survey began: The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased by 0.3% in January on a seasonally adjusted basis, after increasing by 0, 2% in December, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the past 12 months, the all-items index increased by 3.1% before seasonal adjustment.

The annual outlook

Articles on CPI publications often highlight the 12-month change. So, Barrons title covering this report read, Inflation rose a more-than-expected 3.1% in January. Two months earlier, CNBC wrote: Inflation slowed to an annual rate of 3.1% in November. It's understandable that journalists see the data this way. After all, the Bureau of Labor Statistics itself opened a discussion From the December report in writing, consumer prices for all items increased by 3.4% from December 2022 to December 2023.

Understandable, but useless. Annual figures have two major drawbacks. First, these measures are ongoing. Because what comes out of the continuous calculations is as important as what is added, one cannot interpret their changes simply by comparing one month's reading with that of the previous month. Second, while using all elements is indeed the right place to start because it represents the burden consumers face, it buries key information.

As a result, the 12-month figure for all items is not analytically meaningful. The chart below shows this statistic for the last three years.

Nothing in this chart suggests that the January CPI report was unfavorable. On the contrary, the news appears to have been positive, reversing the rise of previous months. Yet not only was the January report met with derision, but on the day the December 2023 CPI numbers were released, stocks rallied. The twelve-month figures are illusory. Use them to understand what happened, but not to consider what might happen, which, for investment pricing, is all that matters.

Monthly figures

Sometimes the monthly variations in the case of January, 0.3%, were presented instead. Let's test if they are more useful. The following chart shows seasonally adjusted monthly percentages for all items over the past three years.

Much better. According to the monthly results, inflation in January was the highest in four months. This would seem to justify the disappointment of investors. Additionally, the last time the monthly CPI rise exceeded January's 0.3% amount, during the months of August and September 2023, stock prices fell on the days these results were advertisement. The market largely ignores rolling 12-month results, but it pays close attention to month-over-month changes.

Core inflation

Another way to gauge monthly activity is to remove food and energy prices. Not only are they volatile, which could skew the overall data with sharp increases one month then declines the next, but their effects are often beyond the control of the Federal Reserve. After all, for all its powers, the Fed can neither extract more oil nor hatch more eggs. So economists tend to focus on a statistic they call the core CPI, which eliminates both of these factors.

In recent months, economists' favorite measure has been less correlated with same-day market reaction than has the supposedly cruder statistic of all. Concrete example: although the release of the August 2023 CPI was widely announcement as incoming hotter that expected, leading to a 1% loss in the value of the Nasdaq composite on the day of the announcement, the core CPI measure recorded its lowest level in two years. Essentially, investors were worried about soaring gas prices while economists were saying: What worries me?

A score for economists. The US stock market has since gained 14%, which represents an attractive annualized rate. The short version of a very long story is that economists generally ignore changes in food and energy prices, consumers never do, and the stock market falls somewhere in between. My sympathies are with the first, but it must be admitted that this state of mind is ill-suited to a lasting rise in commodity prices, as in the 1970s.

(In addition to the basic CPI, economists apply several other adjustments to the calculation of all items, resulting in items as exotic as the CPI. Fixed price CPISticky price CPI minus power and energyAnd Rigidly priced CPI minus food, energy and shelter.)

The big unknown: housing costs

For now at least, the debate over food and energy inflation has been decided in favor of economists. The average price of food increased by one modest 2.6% over the past year (in this case, using the 12-month figure is appropriate). Meanwhile, oil prices are 20% below their February 2022 Levels. However, economists also say that housing prices would fall, albeit with some lag, because rents are only adjusted periodically. Unfortunately, this was not the case.

Yeah ! It's one thing to ignore housing inflation in the summer of 2022, when the Fed was just starting to raise interest rates. It’s another thing to do it 18 months later, when the rent prices that were supposed to fall don’t show up in the data. At 0.6%, the January 2024 CPI housing cost increase matches that of May, June and July 2022. Where is the progress?

Thus, the most relevant data point in current CPI reporting is neither the annual calculation, nor the monthly change, nor even core inflation and its variants. The question is whether housing costs have indeed peaked. If this is the case, then the Fed can truly begin lowering interest rates with the confidence that its previous actions have had the full effect. Otherwise, US interest rates will remain uncertain.

These days, it’s all about the shelter.