Wall Street gains ground and is on track for another winning week

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks wobbled Friday morning on Wall Street, but the market is still on track for its sixth winning week in the last seven.

The S&P 500 fell 0.1% and is hovering around the record set Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 109 points, or 0.3%, to 39,176 as of 11:16 a.m. Eastern Time. The Nasdaq fell 0.4%.

Technology stocks represented the largest weight on the market, a reversal compared to the day before. Nvidia, whose market value surpassed $2 trillion earlier Thursday, slipped 0.7%. A day earlier, the company reported strong demand for its semiconductors, used to power AI applications.

Profits remained the main concern. Ticket seller and concert promoter Live Nation jumped 3.7% after beating analysts' revenue forecasts. Sleep Number, which sells beds and bedding products, jumped 32.6% after beating Wall Street revenue forecasts.

On the losing side, Warner Bros. Discovery fell 11.6% after reporting a wider loss than Wall Street expected.

Booking.com fell 9.6%, dragging other travel-related companies down. The online travel service beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter sales and profit targets but issued tepid forecasts that spooked investors. Its competitor Expedia Group fell 2.4%.

Aside from profits, Intuitive Machines, the company that manufactured the first lunar landing in more than 50 years, has soared by 37.6%.

Treasury yields fell. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.28% from 4.33% Thursday evening.

Markets were mainly up in Europe and Asia. Tokyo markets were closed for a public holiday, a day after hitting a record high.

Investors have other important earnings to look at next week as they try to get a better idea of ​​where the economy is heading. Home improvement retailer Lowe's and discount retailer Dollar Tree will report results. Computer maker HP and electronics retailer Best Buy will also report results.

Wall Street will also get more economic data that could further clarify how consumers are feeling and whether inflation continues to cool. Business group The Conference Board will release its consumer confidence survey for February and the government will provide another update on gross domestic product during the fourth quarter.

The focus will be on inflation data from the government's January report on consumption and personal spending. This is the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation and is expected to cool to 2.4%. It peaked at 7.1% in June 2022.

THE The Fed tries to control inflation back to its 2% target and last week's data on consumer and wholesale prices came in higher than Wall Street expected. That prompted Wall Street to push back against expectations that the central bank would begin cutting its benchmark interest rates. Traders now expect the Fed to cut rates in June instead of March.