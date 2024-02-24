Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday
Here are the most important news investors need to start their trading day:
1. Skyrocket to records
2. Towards the moon
As the new space race continues, Thursday brought another historic moment to the final frontier. Intuitive machines became the first company to land on the Moon when its IM-1 mission touched down on the celestial body. The “Odysseus” cargo lander became the first American spacecraft to travel to the lunar surface since 1972. In keeping with its Greek mythological name, the craft faced both expected and unexpected delays on its way back. After Mission Control made contact with the lander, Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus said, “Welcome to the Moon.” This landing is crucial for the government agency NASA, which will rely more on private companies to carry out its missions in the years to come. Shares of Intuitive Machines soared as much as 50% in premarket trading following the mission's success.
3. Reddy or not
Here's Reddit's IPO, after a process that the social media platform took slowly. More than two years after Reddit submitted a draft registration to be made public, the company filed its IPO prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. Reddit is expected to debut on the New York Stock Exchange in March and plans to trade under the symbol “RDT.” It becomes the first social media company to go public since 2019 and will list at a time when investor demand for IPOs is lukewarm. Reddit said it had $804 million in revenue last year from ads, a 20% increase from 2022. The company reported a net loss of $90.8 million for 2023, less than the previous year's loss of $158.6 million.
4. Cellular crisis
Widespread outage affected thousands AT&T users Thursday before cell service was restored in the afternoon. The effects ranged from disrupted calls and texts for consumers to disruptions to the city's emergency services. A few Verizon And T Mobile Users also reported problems, but those problems likely came from trying to contact AT&T customers, the companies said. AT&T said an initial review of the outage found it was “caused by the application and execution of an incorrect process used during our network expansion, and not a cyberattack.”
5. Surprise profits
Two stocks jumped Friday morning in premarket trading after the companies reported surprise quarterly earnings. Actions of Block jumped about 15% on strong revenue growth from its Square and Cash App businesses. In the meantime, Caravan shares jumped more than 30% as the company reported its first-ever profit. The results confirm an overall better than expected results season. As 87% of S&P 500 companies reported fourth-quarter results on Thursday, their profits were 6.9% better than expected, according to LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv.
CNBC's Brian Evans, Michael Sheetz, Jonathan Vanian, Ryan Anastasio, MacKenzie Sigalos and Robert Hum contributed to this report.
Follow market developments like a pro on CNBC Pro.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/02/23/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-friday.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Box Office: Article 370, Crackk, Teri Baaton Mein Kaisa Uljha Jiya expected to gross over Rs. 15 crores today, Cinema Lovers' Day: Bollywood Box Office
- 5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday
- Dozens of contractors looking to volunteer firefighting as Alberta's wildfire season begins
- Key study reveals clues to better understand chronic fatigue syndrome
- Indonesians worried after Prabowo's presidential victory
- Liberals and PDSH reach an agreement on the pharmacy bill
- Bezos and Nvidia join OpenAI to fund humanoid robot startup, Bloomberg reports
- Asian-American Entertainment Summit and Game Changer Awards Highlight Asian Women's Empowerment
- State Girls Hockey: Warroad advances to another Class A title game after semifinal win over top seed Holy Angels
- The UIW will host its annual “Red Dress Fashion Show” this weekend
- Academic staff at York University vote to strike on Monday
- Emraan Hashmi | Emraan Hashmi: “There is a skewed negative perception of Bollywood because of social media”