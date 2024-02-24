The Tokyo Stock Exchange Reaches Uncharted Territory, But What's Next?

Investor confidence, buoyed by record corporate profits and the prospect of Japan putting its painful period of deflation behind it, helped by companies focusing on improving shareholder returns, pushed the index Nikkei stock market at its all-time high.

But analysts say the market could now consolidate, at least in the short term, before testing new highs again.

The Nikkei index ended Thursday at 39,098.68, eclipsing the level of 38,915.87 set on Dec. 29, 1989, when Japan was in the midst of an asset price bubble that ultimately sent the market falling several decades when it erupted.

The photo shows a monitor at a securities company in Tokyo displaying the Nikkei index's new record closing average of 39,098.68, February 22, 2024. (Kyodo)

The index has gained nearly 17% since the start of this year, following a 28% jump in 2023, its fastest rise in a decade. But this foam leaves little room for growth, analysts estimate, with the next target currently being 40,000.

“The decisive difference now is that companies are not overvalued like they were during the bubble era,” said Toshikazu Horiuchi, equity strategist at IwaiCosmo Securities.

The market could see another rally after hitting the all-time high, “provided companies report strong earnings in the next reporting season,” said Horiuchi, who worked on both market peaks.

Japan's major companies are expected to see about 13% growth in combined net profit by March 2024, posting a record for the third consecutive year, according to SMBC Nikko Securities' earnings forecast for about 1,400 listed companies. Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Real estate companies and banks were among the largest companies by market capitalization in 1989. Today, the largest contributors are semiconductor makers and other manufacturers.

Investors have turned to chip-related companies such as Advantest and Tokyo Electron as the artificial intelligence theme fuels speculation of higher long-term demand, analysts say.

Exporters like Toyota are well supported by the US dollar, which has remained strong after hitting a 32-year high in 2022 against the yen. A weaker yen increases income earned abroad and makes Japanese-made products sold abroad more price competitive.

Buying by foreign investors, who account for about two-thirds of trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, has been notable during the recent market rally.

Perhaps the most high-profile foreign investor in Japan is billionaire Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, who in 2020 bought shares in five major trading companies and increased his stakes in 2023, returning the Japan on the map for value investors. .

Foreign buyers acquired 2.07 trillion yen ($13.8 billion) worth of Japanese stocks in January, the seventh largest monthly accumulation since data became available in 1982, according to the exchange.

Japan Exchange Group Inc. last year called on listed companies to focus more on improving their stock prices and capital efficiency to make themselves more attractive to investors. This demand has prompted companies to buy back shares and return their capital by paying higher dividends.

Masahiro Yamaguchi, head of investment research at SMBC Trust Bank, said Mitsubishi Corp. is a good example. The company saw its stock price reach all-time highs in early February after its plan to repurchase up to 10 percent of outstanding shares attracted attention.

“Companies realized that the stock market was really listening to them to improve their offering to investors,” Yamaguchi said.

On the macroeconomic front, market participants are betting that Japan will end its decades-long battle with deflation thanks to recent price increases and enter a period of sustainable growth.

But recent strong gains in the market will likely cause short-term investors to focus more on securing profits than continuing to rise, analysts say. During the first half of February, the index rose 2,200 points, or 6 percent.

Market participants are increasingly cautious about the future of Japan's monetary policy, as many expect the Bank of Japan to gradually wind down its massive monetary stimulus program in the coming months.

This decision should greatly boost the yen and therefore put pressure on exporters' profits. But questions remain about how the market will react.

“Even though the policy change, when it occurs, could briefly strengthen the yen, investors will likely be reassured that further strengthening can be avoided,” said Makoto Sengoku, senior equity market analyst at the Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

The market is also closely watching whether Japanese companies can offer above-price wage increases in this year's wage negotiations. Negotiations between unions and most large companies are expected to be completed by mid-March, with smaller companies completing theirs later.

Inflation-adjusted wages have remained stagnant in Japan. Real wages fell 2.5% in 2023 for the second consecutive year of decline, as wage increases failed to keep pace with inflation.

“Once the wage talks are over, the question will be whether they translate into a net increase in real wages,” said Kazuo Kamitani, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

Some investors are also concerned about the outcome of the U.S. presidential race, as a return of former President Donald Trump could create chaos in U.S. foreign and trade policy and pose a considerable challenge in the aftermath of the November election.

Trump warned that he would no longer defend NATO members who do not spend 2% of their GDP on defense, a goal that Japan pursues despite not being a signatory to the treaty. The Republican candidate also proposes a 10 percent tariff on all imported goods, which would hurt demand for goods made in Japan.

Despite the external and internal risk factors facing Japan-focused investors, analysts are optimistic that this new high is not a new bubble and that the market has turned a corner.

“Tokyo stocks have finally naturally surpassed their past glories, suggesting that they are free from the curse of the past and that we are in a new era for Japanese stocks,” said Yamaguchi of SMBC Trust Bank.

Related coverage:

Japan's Nikkei stock index closes at all-time high

The Tokyo Stock Exchange regains first place in terms of market capitalization in Asia

Dollar rises to 150 yen, first since November, after US price data