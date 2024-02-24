Business
Five big challenges for the future at the interface of engineering and medicine – News
These areas of research that are part of the Convergence Revolution have the greatest potential to have a dramatic impact on the field of medicine in the coming decades or century.
Imagine this, the creation of:
- An artificially intelligent machine that acts like a human exocortex, a system that will interface with an old brain and make it function normally.
- Human cells capable of detecting metastatic cancer or solid tumor borders and responding with tumor cell destruction, release of inflammatory payloads, or bioluminescence to help guide surgical ablation.
- Vaccines manufactured that prevent or stop cancer, block the action of opioids, or reverse autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis.
These are some of the wide-ranging ideas put forward by 50 international biomedical engineering experts in a new white paper Grand Challenges at the Interface of Engineering and Medicine, published in the IEEE Open Journal of Engineering in Medicine and Biology.
Jianyi Jay Zhang, MD, Ph.D., chair of the Department of Biomedical Engineering and leader in cardiac tissue engineering at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, is one of the co-authors who dedicated a two-day workshop and months of in-depth discussions to identify five Grand Challenges as areas of research with the greatest potential to dramatically impact the field of medicine over the coming decades or century.
The major challenges presented in the study are:
- A new discipline called Accumedicine, through the creation of avatars of cells, tissues, organs and entire humans. These can be fabric avatars or digital computer avatars.
- Development of intelligent and responsive devices for the augmentation of human functions.
- Exocortical technologies to understand brain functioning and treat neuropathologies.
- Developing approaches to harness the human immune system for health and well-being.
- New strategies for modifying genomes and cells.
As the authors write: “The 21st century is witnessing a paradigm shift in human health and medicine. The engineering of completely unanticipated devices, sensors, and technologies has resulted in a deeper understanding of human physiology and pathophysiology. We are in an unprecedented position to translate knowledge from myriad multi-scale measurements into concrete results, and the grand challenges described here provide a roadmap for this future.
This Grand Challenge paper is an example of both the convergence revolution in biology and the fourth industrial revolution, said Zhang, who helped write and revise the manuscript.
The convergence revolution, as described in a 2011 Massachusetts Institute of Technology white paper, is where tools, methods, concepts and processes from chemistry, physics, engineering, computer science , materials sciences and engineering are increasingly used in biological research and in which Conversely, scientists' understanding of complex evolutionary systems influences physical science and engineering.
The convergence revolution is the third revolution in biology since the mid-20th century, reports an MIT timeline. The first revolution was molecular and cellular biology, beginning with the 1953 description of the structure of DNA by Watson and Crick. The second revolution was genomics, the drive to study the entire genome of an organism, including DNA sequencing of the entire human genome. The third revolution took place in the first decade of the 21st century, when academic sectors began to explore convergence, including the 2009 National Academy of Sciences report, A New Biology for the 21st Century.
The Grand Challenges paper presents high-level perspectives from leaders of the Convergence Revolution and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which have and will continue to impact all perspectives of society and life, said Zhang. I believe and am hopeful that new, younger, stronger leaders will naturally emerge as these revolutions continue.
The fourth industrial revolution, as describe by Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, is a fusion of technologies that blurs the boundaries between the physical, digital and biological spheres,
Schwab says the first industrial revolution, which began in 1784, used water and steam to mechanize production. The Second, starting in 1870, used electrical energy to create mass production. The third, launched in 1969, used electronics and information technology to automate production.
Notably, the cyber-physical systems of the Fourth differ from those of the Third in terms of speed, scope and impact on the systems, Schwab explains. The speed of current advances has no historical precedent, Schwab wrote. Compared to previous industrial revolutions, the Fourth evolves at an exponential rather than linear pace. Moreover, it disrupts almost every industry in every country.
This includes biomedical research, says Zhang. UAB, as evidenced by the creation of the new joint Department of Biomedical Engineering in 2015 under the umbrella of the UAB School of Engineering and the Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine, will continue to grow strongly as a committed leader and contributor to the convergence revolution and the fourth industrial revolution.
In the IEEE Open Journal of Engineering in Medicine and Biology Grand Challenges, each challenge is divided into five topics to explain current needs and existing gaps that will help guide future work. The topics are social needs, challenges, enabling technologies, multidisciplinary teams and core competencies.
Each of the five grand challenges, the authors say, will require interdisciplinary collaborations across life sciences and engineering disciplines, as well as next-generation training of physicians and clinicians in the technological and quantitative sciences.
Corresponding authors of the study are Shankar Subramaniam, Ph.D., University of California, San Diego; Paolo Bonato, Ph.D., Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts; and Michael Miller, Ph.D., Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and Whiting School of Engineering, Baltimore, Maryland.
IEEE is a community of more than 450,000 technology and engineering professionals and a trusted international voice for engineering, computing, and technology. Funding for the study came from the IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society, Johns Hopkins University and UC San Diego.
At UAB, Zhang holds the T. Michael and Gillian Goodrich Chair in Engineering Leadership.
