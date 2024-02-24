Stock market today: Wall Street clings to modest gains and marks another winning week | National Affairs

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks held on to modest gains on Wall Street, enough to lift the S&P 500 index to another record high and its sixth winning week in the last seven. Weakness in some technology companies, including Apple, pushed the Nasdaq Composite Index down slightly. A pullback in travel-related companies also dampened gains elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 rose less than 0.1% on Friday. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2%. Intuitive Machines, the company that achieved the first American moon landing in more than 50 years, has made strong progress. Treasury yields fell in the bond market.

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks faltered Friday afternoon on Wall Street, but the market is still on track for its sixth winning week in the last seven.

The S&P 500 rose less than 0.1% and is hovering around the record set Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70 points, or 0.2%, to 39,152 as of 3:31 p.m. Eastern Time. The Nasdaq fell 0.4%.

A decline in travel-related companies limited gains elsewhere in the market. Reservation.com fell 10.5%, dragging down other travel-related companies. The online travel service beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter sales and profit targets but issued tepid forecasts that spooked investors. Its competitor Expedia Group fell 1.9%.

Technology stocks also weighed on the market in a reversal from Thursday. The sector was a driving force in the market recovery, which began in October.

Nvidia, whose market value surpassed $2 trillion earlier Thursday, rose 0.2%. A day earlier, it surged after reporting blockbuster demand for its semiconductors, which are used to power AI applications.

Investors are optimistic, with political uncertainty, high valuations and Fed uncertainty unlikely to dampen market momentum,” said Mark Hackett, head of investment research at Nationwide.

Profits remained the main concern. Ticket seller and concert promoter Live Nation rose 2.2% after beating analysts' revenue forecasts. Sleep Number, which sells beds and bedding products, jumped 36.3% after beating Wall Street revenue forecasts.

On the losing side, Warner Bros. Discovery fell 9.9% after reporting a wider loss than Wall Street expected.

Aside from profits, Intuitive Machines, the company that manufactured the first lunar landing in over 50 years, has climbed 19.5%.

Energy stocks were mostly lower due to lower oil and natural gas prices. U.S. crude oil prices fell 2.7% and natural gas prices fell 7.4%.

Treasury yields fell. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.26% from 4.33% Thursday evening.

Markets were mainly up in Europe and Asia. Tokyo markets were closed for a public holiday, a day after hitting a record high.

Investors have other important earnings to look at next week as they try to get a better idea of ​​where the economy is heading. Home improvement retailer Lowe's and discount retailer Dollar Tree will report results. Computer maker HP and electronics retailer Best Buy will also report results.

Analysts polled by FactSet expect S&P 500 companies to report earnings growth of just under 4% for the fourth quarter. Around 90% of the companies in the index have already published their results. Analysts expect earnings growth of 3.6% for the current quarter.

Wall Street will also get more economic data that could further clarify how consumers are feeling and whether inflation continues to cool. Business group The Conference Board will release its consumer confidence survey for February and the government will provide another update on gross domestic product during the fourth quarter.

The focus will be on inflation data from the government's January report on consumption and personal spending. This is the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation and is expected to cool to 2.4%. It peaked at 7.1% in June 2022.

THE The Fed tries to control inflation back to its 2% target and last week's data on consumer and wholesale prices came in higher than Wall Street expected. That prompted Wall Street to push back against expectations that the central bank would begin cutting its benchmark interest rates. Traders now expect the Fed to cut rates in June instead of March.