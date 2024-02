FTC Targets H&R Block to Delete Customer Tax Preparation Data

Key takeaways The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed a complaint against H&R Block on Friday.

Regulators say the company made it difficult for customers to downgrade their services.

The complaint also alleges that H&R Block advertised free tax preparation services without clarifying that most taxpayers are not eligible for them.

The FTC's decision is the latest in a series of government actions against the tax preparation industry. In their latest move against tax preparation companies, federal regulators have accused H&R Block (HRB) of deliberately deleting customer data and running misleading advertisements for free tax filing services. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed a complaint against the company on Friday, saying the company made filing taxes difficult for customers who began filing their taxes with a more expensive service than they needed and then tried to switch to a cheaper option. The company required taxpayers to contact customer service to make the change, then deleted all the information they entered, forcing them to start all over again. H&R Block designed its online products to present an obstacle course of tedious challenges to consumers, tricking them into paying too much for its products, Samuel Levine, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement Press. Today's action demonstrates that companies that use coercive techniques that harm consumers can expect to hear from the FTC. The FTC, a government consumer watchdog agency, also accused the company of advertising free tax preparation services without clarifying that most taxpayers do not qualify for the company's free services. and should pay. The allegations are similar to those made by the FTC and state attorneys general against Intuit's (INTU) TurboTax, which led to Intuit paying a $141 million settlement to states. Intuit disputes the FTC's complaint. H&R Block denied that its prices and services were unfair to customers. “We believe we offer our clients great value, unmatched tax expertise and fair, transparent pricing,” Dara Redler, H&R Block's chief legal officer, said in a statement. H&R Block allows consumers to upgrade to a less expensive DIY product through multiple mechanisms while ensuring accurate tax return preparation. The FTC's decision is the latest in a series of government actions against the tax preparation industry. In addition to the FTC's regulatory actions, the IRS is launching a pilot version of the website that allows taxpayers to file their federal returns online directly with the tax agency this tax season, avoiding the need for a third-party tax preparation software. Consumer advocates and some politicians have long argued that taxpayers should be able to file their taxes online for free, without a tax preparation service acting as a middleman, similar to how tax filing works income in many other countries. Previous government efforts, such as the little-known and rarely used program Free File Programworked with the private sector to offer free deposit services to people with annual incomes of $79,000 or less. The Inflation Reduction Act, signed by President Joe Biden in 2022, changed that approach and provided the IRS with funding to establish an online tax filing service for the first time in its history. history.

