Nvidia profits keep stock market bears in hibernation

By Lawrence G. McMillan

Bears Just Fail to Gain Ground as Tech Stocks Advance

The stock market, as measured by the S&P 500 SPX Index, fell slightly ahead of Nvidia's (NVDA) earnings report on Wednesday. The large-cap benchmark finally fell enough to touch its rising 20-day moving average for the first time since mid-January. In other words, the decline has been modest. Once Nvidia reported positive earnings, the S&P 500 widened. The index chart is in positive mode, meaning a “core” bullish position is still warranted.

The bears managed to cause a few days of sharp declines in recent weeks, but there was no follow-up. In fact, these short-term pullbacks now represent support: at 4950, 4920 and 4840. Below is the main support area from 4680 to 4800. There is no formal resistance since the The index is trading at all-time highs, but the +4 The “modified Bollinger Band” (mBB) is at 5,100 and rising.

The “classic” mBB sell signal is technically still in effect. We are not trading them, as we await further confirmation of a McMillan Volatility Band (MVB) sell signal. This has not happened and will not happen unless the SPX falls to 4,903. This seems unlikely to happen in the near term. This “classic” sell signal would be stopped if SPX closed above +4. Band.

Stock-only put-call ratios have plunged to the lower levels of their charts and are now rising. Both ratios are classified as being on sell signals by the computer programs we use to analyze these charts (both are marked with a green “S” on the accompanying charts). The last few sell signals (issued towards the end of the year) were unsuccessful unless you are trading small caps. Either way, these ratios have a long and profitable history, so we'll be watching this closely. As the SPX hits new highs this morning, these nascent sell signals may be negated, but overall both ratios are deep in overbought territory.

On the New York Stock Exchange, new highs continue to dominate new lows, so this indicator remains in bullish mode. It would only be stopped if new lows outnumber new highs for two consecutive days. There were occasional days where the new lows were higher than the new highs on the NYSE, but not two days in a row.

Volatility in the VIX (VX00) peaked on February 13, when there was heavy selling in the S&P 500. Since then, it has fallen sharply, creating a “peak spike” buy signal ( for stocks) which is still in place (the “green B” on the VIX chart). The VIX has been on both sides of its 200-day moving average recently, so the VIX buy signal trend is not is not in place at this time. The VIX chart generally remains bullish for stocks as long as the VIX remains at these low levels. This would be a problem if the VIX were to rise sharply. The “peak peak” buy signal would be stopped if the VIX closed above 17.94 – the February 13 high.

The volatility derivatives construct has remained decidedly bullish for stocks for some time now. The few days of strong sales changed nothing. Currently, March VIX futures are the front month and so we are monitoring their price relative to that of April VIX futures. If the March price were to trade higher than April, that would be a major negative sign, but that is far from the case.

We maintain a “core” bullish position largely due to the positive nature of the S&P 500 chart. Some sell signals have come and gone, and it now appears that equity-only put-call ratios could create sell signals. We will continue to trade confirmed signals around this “central” position.

New recommendation: APA Corp. (HERE)

There is a new put-call ratio weighted buy signal in APA Corp. (A)(PA). It has a modestly successful history of put-call ratio signals (see attached chart). However, we want to make sure the stock is moving higher when we enter, so this is a conditional recommendation:

IF APA closes above 32.50, then buy 3 APA calls (May 17) at 32.5 in line with the market.

If the calls are purchased, we will hold them as long as the weighted put-call ratio remains at a buy signal.

New Recommendation: Potential MVB Sell Signal

This is a repeated recommendation and, frankly, SPX is not close to triggering this sell signal. But this remains a possibility as long as the “classic” sell signal is in place. This “classic” signal would be stopped if SPX closed above its +4 Band, which is currently at 5,100 and rising. Otherwise, the following recommendation remains open:

IF SPX is trading at 4903 or lower, buy 1 SPY Mar (28) put at the money and sell 1 SPY Mar (28) put with a strike price 25 points lower.

If this trade is established, it would have a target below -4 Band, and it would be stopped if SPX closed above +4 Band.

New Recommendation: Baker-Hughes Co. (BKR)

The Baker-Hughes Co. (BKR) weighted put-call ratio has generated a buy signal, and several other put-call ratio signals in BKR have been accurate over the past year. However, there is some aerial resistance, so we will make this a conditional recommendation. This recommendation was made last week, but remains open for this week since it was not fulfilled:

IF BKR closes above 30, then buy 4 BKR April (19) 30 calls in line with the market.

If these calls are purchased, we will hold them as long as the weighted put-call ratio remains at a buy signal.

Follow-up actions:

All stops are mental closing stops unless otherwise noted.

We use a “standard” rolling procedure for our SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY spreads: in any bull or bear vertical spread, if the underlying hits the short strike, then roll the entire spread. This would be a roll up in the case of a call bull spread or a roll down in the case of a bear put spread. Stay in the same exhale and keep the same distance between strokes unless otherwise instructed.

Long 4 XLP XLP March (15) 73 call: Stop remains at 72.60.

Long 2 SPY March (8) 501 call: This position was initially a long straddle. It was consolidated and the puts were sold. The calls were repeated several times. This is essentially our “core” bullish position. Re-run the calls whenever they reach at least eight points in the money.

Long Call 1 SPY Mar (8) 500: This was originally a long overlap. The call was consolidated and the put was sold. Roll up every time the call is eight points in the money. The close remains at 486.

Long 3 TLT TLT May (19) 95 puts: We will maintain our position as long as the put-call ratio sell signal is in place for T-Bonds.

Long 1 SPY Mar (8) 502 Call: This call was purchased in accordance with new buy signals from new highs versus new lows. Stop if the NYSE new lows exceed the new highs for two consecutive days. Roll up every time the call is eight points in the money.

Long 0 SPY Mar (1) 498 put: This put was purchased online with several negative divergences. But the trade was halted when the SPX closed above 5,027 on February 15.

Long 0 SPY Mar (15) 494 put and Short 0 SPY Mar (15) 469 put: This spread was purchased when the VIX closed above 15.30 on February 13. That is, when the VIX closed above its 200-day moving average. Stop if the VIX closes below its 200-day moving average for two consecutive days. It has already closed below 3:10 p.m. today, this would end the trade.

Long 2 SPY Mar (15) 500 Calls: Bought in line with the most recent VIX “peak peak” buy signal. We will hold our position for 22 trading days (approximately one calendar month). The trade would be stopped if the VIX then closed above 17.94.

Send your questions to: [email protected].

Lawrence G. McMillan is President of McMillan Analysis, a registered commodities investment and trading advisor. McMillan may hold positions in securities recommended in this report, both personally and in client accounts. He is an experienced trader and fund manager and is the author of the best-selling book “Options As A Strategic Investment”. www.optionsstrategist.com

(c) McMillan Analysis Corporation is registered with the SEC as an investment advisor and with the CFTC as a commodity trading advisor. The information contained in this newsletter has been carefully compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Officers or directors of McMillan Analysis Corporation, or accounts managed by such individuals, may hold positions in the securities recommended in the advisory.

-Lawrence G. McMillan

This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-24 0653ET

Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.