Bosses want to save the British stock market with American-style wages





Julia Hoggett, the director of the London Stock Exchange, pointed out the low wages. In a blog post last year, she said efforts to attract the best and brightest to Britain were being hampered by advice and analysis from proxy voting agencies and some asset managers voting against executive compensation policies. A survey of 150 directors of London-listed companies last year concluded that lower executive salaries in the City compared to rival financial centers were holding back the UK as a listing location. CEOs of companies listed on the US S&P 500 earn on average $10 million ($8 million) more than their FTSE 100 counterparts, according to data from Equilar and Deloitte. Business lawyers say they are fielding calls from US companies considering setting up operations in the UK, but fear angering British investors and politicians. Some ask their lawyers for advice on how to maintain American-style salaries without provoking anger. Now, after a year of headlines about London's decline, the City's resistance to big pay deals is starting to fade. In response, a number of FTSE 100 boards have started offering US-style remuneration packages. Among them is medical device maker Smith & Nephew, whose chairman Rupert Soames, the new chief executive of economic lobby group CBI, has pushed for a pay deal that better reflects the high wages paid by its US rivals. This is not just an opportunistic grab: former Smith & Nephews chief Namal Nawana resigned because his salary did not match what he earned in the United States. While investor attitudes evolve behind closed doors, shareholders are unwilling to engage in the debate publicly. Andrew Mason, head of active ownership at Abrdn, simply says that a blanket approach to remuneration is not appropriate, for example. Remuneration remains a sensitive subject in British companies. Mark Freebairn, head of the board of headhunter Odgers Berndtson, blames public attitudes. It is [considered] It's outrageous that a CEO earns €3m, but it's perfectly acceptable if Marcus Rashford earns €350,000 a week, he says. The chancellor wants to invest more money into UK pensions in stocks. Rightly, we should invest in our businesses: why would anyone else invest in our businesses if they didn't? But if we didn't consider benchmarking global competition, we would find ourselves in a situation where someone in New York gets four times as much [more]. If that doesn't satisfy us, we have to do something.

