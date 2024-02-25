XRP ETP wins listing on Europe’s largest exchange – Times Tabloid





In a recent press In a statement, European digital asset manager Valor announced an important step to make cryptocurrency investing more accessible, SEO two new Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs) on the Nordic Growth Market (NGM) in Sweden. These ETPs, representing both XRP and Binance (BNB), mark Valor's latest expansion into the European market and meet the growing demand for regulated and secure exposure to digital assets. Also Read: New XRP ETP Set to Revolutionize European XRP Investments in December: Details The launch of the XRP ETP, named Valor Ripple (XRP) SEK (ISIN: CH1161139584), allows investors to gain exposure to XRP through their traditional bank or broker. This eliminates the need for direct involvement in complex cryptocurrency exchanges and custody solutions, providing a familiar and secure investment route. Notably, XRP boasts a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, ranking as the sixth largest cryptocurrency in the world. Its importance comes from its role in facilitating fast and cost-effective cross-border payments, making it an attractive option for financial institutions looking for efficient alternatives to conventional mechanisms. Additionally, the ETP highlights XRP's function as a transitional asset within Ripple's global payments network, enabling seamless currency exchanges across borders. Its widespread utility has positioned XRP as a preferred choice for individuals and institutions seeking to navigate an increasingly interconnected financial landscape. BNB ETP listed alongside XRP Alongside the XRP ETP, Valor also introduced a BNB ETP, reflecting the growing importance of the Binance ecosystem. With a market valuation of $56 billion and ranking as the fourth largest cryptocurrency, BNB plays a crucial role within the Binance ecosystem, facilitating the payment of trading fees on the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange . This integration has fueled interest in BNB, making it a valuable addition to Valor's product lineup. Reacting to the new development, Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of DeFi Technologies, the parent company of Valor, said: Valor recently added exchange-traded products (ETPs) Ripple (XRP) and Binance (BNB) to its lineup of investment offerings. The move represents a significant development in the company's mission to provide easy and accessible investment options for digital assets, making it easier for investors across Europe to invest in these cryptocurrencies. Johanna Belitz, Head of Nordics at Valour, echoed Newton's enthusiasm, highlighting the importance of listing XRP ETPs in the Nordics, saying this uniquely positions them to cater to investors seeking convenient exposure to the world of cryptography. She further noted that the addition of XRP ETPs to their existing offerings solidifies their position as the leading crypto ETP provider in the Nordic region. We are on Twitter, follow us to connect with us :- @TimesTabloid1 – TimesTabloid (@TimesTabloid1) July 15, 2023 Also Read: XRP Market Prepares for Liquidity Surge as Multiple XRP ETPs Set to Emerge: Details NGM, a renowned exchange with over 30 years of experience, is the ideal platform for this launch. With expertise in facilitating transactions across various asset classes, including bonds, stocks and derivatives, NGM's established infrastructure provides a secure and regulated environment for investors to access the growing world digital assets via Valor’s ETP offerings. The launch of these ETPs represents a crucial step in bridging the gap between traditional finance and the world of cryptocurrencies. By offering regulated and familiar investment vehicles, Valor enables European investors to participate in the digital asset revolution with confidence and convenience. follow us on Twitter, Facebook, TelegramAnd Google News

