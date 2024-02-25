Breakfast on Wall Street: what moved the markets





Stock markets in the United States, Europe and Japan hit record highs this week after Nvidia reported stellar quarterly results and strong guidance after the closing bell on Wednesday. “Insatiable demand” for the company's artificial intelligence chips sent the stock soaring more than 16%, leading the company to briefly surpass a $2 trillion valuation and helping propel the market as a whole. Investors have lowered their expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut, which would normally be a headwind for the market, but the performance of Nvidia and other big tech has relegated Fed concerns to second place. plan. As a result, all three major market averages posted winning weeks: the S&P 500 rose 1.6%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 1.4%, and the Dow Jones gained 1.3% on the period. Read Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for a preview of next week's major events. Traders had some time off the stock market on Presidents Day, but that didn't stop some mega-deals from making it Merger Monday. Capital One (COF) has agreed to buy Discover Financial Services (DFS) in a $35.3 billion stock deal, creating a new financial giant that will better compete with Visa (V) and Mastercard (MY). The two companies will also form the largest credit card issuer in the United States by loan volume, as well as the sixth-largest U.S. bank by assets, which is sure to attract additional regulatory attention. Investors hope the deal will result in lucrative interest charges as credit card debt and delinquency rates continue to climb in the wake of the pandemic. (122 comments) It took more than 34 years, but Tokyo's trading floors erupted in joy this week as the Nikkei 225 (NKY:IND) closed at a new all-time high after a record high last seen at the asset bubble in Japan in the late 1980s. The Nikkei was the best performing major index in the world in 2024, up 17.5% only two months into the year and beating the S&P 500 (SP500) impressively 6% gain. Several factors come into play, such as the decline of the yen and China's loss of promises to attract foreign investors (like Warren Buffett). “Japan is emerging from its decades-long hibernation with multiple government initiatives that have dampened stock valuations and begun to reverse,” SA analyst Dan Stringer wrote in December, recommending the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ). (3 comments) Set to be listed under the symbol “RDDT,” Reddit has filed for an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange. The social media platform revealed that it generated $804 million in revenue in 2023, up about 21% from last year, while its net loss narrowed to 90.8 million, up from $158.6 million in 2022. Content on Reddit, which had more than 73 million daily active users. since December 31, has become particularly important for training artificial intelligence models. “We believe there is an emerging opportunity in the data licensing space,” noted the company, which just signed a content licensing deal with Google (GOOG, GOOGL). Reddit also projects that its total globally addressable advertising market, excluding China and Russia, will be $1.4 billion by 2027. (33 comments) It is the first U.S. commercial venture to achieve a successful moon landing and the first U.S. spacecraft to reach the surface of the Moon since Apollo 17 in 1972. Intuitive Machines' (LUNR) uncrewed spacecraft, called Odysseus, accomplished the feat Thursday evening, sending shares. up 37% in the AH trade. “On the eighth day of a quarter-million-mile journey, Intuitive Machines made the landing of a lifetime,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said, calling it “a triumph for humanity “. The head of the investment group, Dilantha De Silva, previously asked some questions regarding the stock, highlighting the need for more data to analyze how mission success will translate into financial gains. (4 comments) How to make billions in one day? Ask Jensen Huang. The Nvidia (NVDA) CEO saw his net wealth rise by $10 billion to $69.2 billion on Thursday after a dizzying post-earnings rally that turned the heads of almost everyone on Wall Street. Nvidia climbed 16.4% during the session to a record high of $785.38, and even managed to surpass $800 before the bell on Friday as the AI ​​darling approached the $2 trillion valuation milestone. The rally was fueled by Nvidia once again beating expectations with its results, while its executives detailed a laundry list of companies and industries adopting its generative AI. “There will come a time when demand for Nvidia's AI slows and growth becomes weaker than expected,” said Victor Dergunov, head of the investment group. “However, that time has not yet arrived.” (8 comments)

