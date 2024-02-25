A growing number of stocks are joining the market rally, although Big Tech continues to get the most attention.

By Joseph Adinolfi

Nvidia's blockbuster earnings report helped all 11 S&P 500 sectors end the week in green for the first time this year

It's a rally in big tech stocks that has received most of the credit for pushing global markets higher this week. But in the United States, they couldn't have done it without the help of their friends.

While the S&P 500 SPX recorded its best weekly advance since early January, one detail stood out this week: the 11 sectors of the large-cap index managed to finish in the green for the first time since November, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 managed to notch its 13th record close in 2024 on Friday, even as stocks in information technology and other sectors associated with Big Tech ended the session in the red, according to FactSet data.

It's the latest sign that market breadth, which has been cited as a critical vulnerability by many Wall Street bears, is quietly improving after a brief lull — even as big tech companies, semi-stocks -drivers and the craze for artificial intelligence continue to attract the attention of most. investors, said Sam Stovall, chief investment officer at CFRA.

“It's as if a rising tide is lifting all boats. There is more participation in this progress. It's more than the 'Magnificent Seven'. This euphoria seems to be lifting all sectors and a majority of industries and values.”

Interestingly, information technology was only the second best performing sector this week. That might surprise some investors after Nvidia Corp.'s historic rise. (NVDA) on Thursday following its latest blockbuster earnings report. The chipmaker's results sparked a global rally in semiconductor stocks.

Once the dust settled on Friday, the best performing products were consumer staples, a defensive sector that lags significantly behind the S&P 500 – not to mention communications services, information technology and Consumer discretionary, the three sectors that house the “Magnificent Seven” – significantly over the past year. Consumer staples increased 4.2% over the past 12 months, compared to 26.9% for the S&P 500.

But this week it came out on top, helped by companies like Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST), which rose 1.9% through Friday to a record high, according to FactSet data.

Although information technology has received the most attention, it is only one of three sectors that reached new all-time highs this week; the others were from the health and industrial sectors. While healthcare is home to high-flying company Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY), the industrial sector doesn't include any of the top 10 stocks that have received much of the credit for driving most of the S&P 500's advance in during the past year.

S&P 500 Sector Gain during week ended Feb. 23 Consumer Staples 2.1% Information Technology 2% Materials 1.9% Industrials 1.8% Financials 1.6% Consumer Discretionary 1.54% Health Care 1.51% Communication Services 1.49% Utilities 1.2% Real Estate 0.9% Energy 0.4%

Across sectors and industries, more individual large-cap stocks are seen participating in the rally, according to a closely watched gauge of market breadth.

The percentage of S&P 500 components trading above their 50-day moving average climbed to more than 67% on Friday, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Although this figure is still well below the high of 91% reached on January 2, it is a notable improvement from the lowest level of the year, which was just below 51% on February 13 , according to Dow Jones Market Data.

But the improving number of rising stocks isn't limited to the S&P 500. Vincent Randazzo, head of technical research at Lowry Technical Analysis, tracks several breadth indicators in the broader market, including stocks mid and small cap.

The Lowry Operating Companies Only indicator measures market breadth by taking all stocks traded on the New York Stock Exchange, excluding preferred stocks, closed-end bond funds, and ADRs, and measuring the share of companies whose shares are rising. It also tracks the number of NYSE-listed companies that are trading within 2% of their 52-week high.

For the latter measure, the percentage of midsize companies trading at or near their highs over the last year rose to 34% on Thursday, up from 5% when the S&P 500 hit its 52-week low in October .

Large-cap stocks saw an even bigger turnaround: While just 4% were trading at or near a 52-week high, that figure improved to 41% on Thursday.

“The market has expanded beneath the surface, despite the fact that these big names are still doing very well,” Randazzo said.

The fact that mid-sized companies have joined their large-cap counterparts suggests the recovery may continue, Randazzo said. “You also get that second level of participation,” he said.

However, small caps remain a potential problem, with only 13% of them trading close to their 52-week highs. The Russell 2000 RUT Index, a closely followed index of small-cap stocks, fell 0.8% this week, and it remains mired in the red this year to date after a short-lived but powerful in November and December.

Perhaps the most curious aspect of this growing participation in the recovery is that it has coincided with the adoption of more conservative expectations regarding the pace of the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts. Traders are now betting on a first cut to come in June, well below projections at the start of the year that it would occur in March, according to federal funds futures tracked by the CME.

They also lowered their forecast for the number of cuts before the end of the year to four, from six previously. Stocks have soared in a broad-based rally that began in November, when top Fed officials began hinting that the central bank might remove its upside bias from its forecasts, which Chairman Jerome Powell finally did in December. The shift sparked a furious rally that briefly saw lagging small caps outperform their big tech counterparts.

A possible explanation lies in the strength of the American economy. According to the US government's initial estimate, GDP grew by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. It is expected to continue growing at a similar pace, according to the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow forecast, which indicates that GDP is currently on track to achieve 2.9% growth in the first quarter of 2024.

Inflation may have rebounded in January, but below official figures, investors saw a slowdown in goods inflation. Meanwhile, hot spots in services can be easily explained, said James St. Aubin, chief investment officer at Sierra Mutual Funds.

“You combine that with growth being as strong as it is, and the Fed has no reason to cut aggressively. It's a perfect scenario in many ways for stocks to perform well, not just names growth companies like Nvidia and Microsoft,” he said in an interview with MarketWatch.

Nonetheless, St. Aubin cautioned that the top 10 stocks still account for about 30% of the S&P 500's total market capitalization, which is even higher than at the height of the dot-com bubble.

“The width was pretty good in the fourth quarter, then early in the first quarter it got weaker. [and] now it seems to be coming back a little,” St. Aubin added. “But extreme concentration still exists.”

The S&P 500 rose 1.7% this week to 5,088.80, its biggest weekly gain since Jan. 12, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq Composite COMP gained 1.4% to 15,996.82. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, for its part, gained 503.54 points, or 1.3%, to 39,131.53.

