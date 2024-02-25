Sharp rise in Chinese stocks in first trading week of Lunar New Year restores confidence-Xinhua

The file photo shows a man taking photos of an electronic screen displaying stock prices during the listing ceremony of the first batch of initial public offerings (IPOs) based on the registration of companies on the board of directors of ChiNext on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

by Xinhua writer Zhu Shaobin

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) — China's stock market saw a strong recovery in the first week of the Chinese Lunar New Year, after trading resumed after an eight-day Chinese Spring Festival holiday.

Including the three days of strong gains before the holiday, the market completed an 8-day rising streak since February 6, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rising more than 11 percent and the Component Index of Shenzhen by nearly 13 percent during the period. February 6-23.

On Friday, Chinese stocks closed 0.55 percent higher at 3,004.88, a little above the psychologically important 3,000 mark, while the Shenzhen Component Index closed up 0. .28 percent to 9,069.42.

As the Chinese usher in the Year of the Dragon, also known as Loong, a legendary creature of the Chinese zodiac traditionally believed to bring good luck and fortune, the dynamic performance of the market throughout the week is boosting the investor expectations for better returns on investment in 2024. .

Along with the market recovery, “supervision” and “risk mitigation” have recently become buzzwords as the country's top securities regulator, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), has welcomed a new president earlier this month. This week, the regulator also held intensive symposia for people from all walks of life to hear their voices on the healthy development of the country's capital market.

ZERO SYMPOSIUMS ON CAPITAL MARKET ISSUES

Wu Qing took office as the new chairman of the CSRC just days before the Chinese Spring Festival. He reportedly worked overtime even during the holidays, and on February 18 and 19, Wu and other CSRC leaders chaired more than 10 consecutive symposia to hear in detail opinions and suggestions on strengthening surveillance of stock markets, risk control and capital promotion. high quality development of the market.

Analysts and experts widely considered this symposium series to be both highly unusual and impactful in that the topics covered at these meetings were broad and in-depth.

Wu Xiaoqiu, president of the China Capital Market Research Institute, said the holding of these symposia reflects the CSRC's serious concerns about the current situation and development of the capital market. “President Wu is a capital market expert and has a deep understanding of the capital market. The question on everyone's mind at the meeting is how to stabilize the market and stabilize expectations. We discussed how to further promote system reform and achieve the set goals. combination of short-term policies and long-term system building.

According to the CSRC, the symposia covered topics such as access to IPOs, supervision of listed companies, standardization of stock reduction and trading behavior, dividend optimization and investment promotion valuable. They also focused on other topics such as optimizing market value management, strengthening the strength of professional institutions, promoting long-term fund entry into the market, mechanisms of delisting, as well as market openness and security.

MAIN SUGGESTIONS RAISED DURING THESE MEETINGS

The CSRC summarized some broad categories of participants' suggestions in a statement, including:

–Strictly control access to IPOs, strengthen supervision of the entire process of listed companies, resolutely eliminate unqualified listed companies, fundamentally improve the quality of listed companies and increase investment returns.

— Adhere to the investor-oriented concept by standardizing different transaction behaviors and improving the fairness of the system.

— Develop and strengthen professional investment capabilities to attract more medium and long-term funds to invest in the market.

— Adhere to marketization and the rule of law, unswervingly deepen capital market reform, expand institutional opening-up, and consolidate the institutional foundation for high-quality capital market development.

Experts and economists who participated in the symposium discussions also discussed their views on the operation and reform of the capital market. Tian Xuan, vice president of the PBC School of Finance at Tsinghua University, said in an interview with China Securities Journal, a national securities newspaper, that there are already investor-oriented institutional designs and prioritizing investment returns, but the most important thing is improving the quality of listed companies. “It is necessary to encourage high-growth high-tech enterprises to go public and improve their investment capacity; it is also necessary to strictly control access to IPOs, strengthen supervision of the entire process of listed companies, and resolutely delist from the market those stocks that do not meet the requirements to promote the survival of the fittest on the market. »

Tian added that it is also necessary to synergize criminal law and securities law to severely crack down on financial fraud, fraudulent offerings, insider trading, market manipulation and other illegal activities.

The market recovery this week was accompanied by announcements of sanctions in the event of market violations. For example, on Thursday, the CSRC announced fines of more than 100 million yuan (about 14 million U.S. dollars) against 11 individuals suspected of illegal practices such as insider trading and market manipulation, reported the Securities Times, a national financial newspaper. .

On February 19, the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges issued separate statements naming Lingjun Investment, a major quantitative fund, as an entity that had disrupted orderly market trading by selling an excessive amount of shares worth more than 2.5 billion yuan in the first minute. following the market opening, which led to a temporary sharp decline in major benchmark indices.

The exchanges announced sanctions against the company, including open censorship and restriction of trading for a specified period of three days.

The CSRC said the measures taken were aimed at fulfilling transaction supervision responsibilities and not to restrict the sale of shares.