Startups can grow Indian capitalization to $50 trillion in 20 years: NSE CEO





India's market capitalization could rise from $4.8 trillion today to $50 trillion in the next 20 years, National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO Ashish Chauhan has predicted. If India is to achieve a market capitalization of $50 trillion in the next 20 years, it will have to be done through technology startups that will lead wealth creation, said National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO Ashish Chauhan. . He was speaking at the 13th ANMI International Convention 2024 in New Delhi on Saturday. USA has Warren Buffett and India has Nifty for wealth creation, said NSE Managing Director and CEO while recommending investment in Nifty for the future growth of our country and wealth creation for the investors. While highlighting the role of stock brokers as an enabler of this growth, he said nearly 9 million depositories with unique PAN numbers are registered with the NSE, accounting for 20 per cent of Indian households. He said we need to set a goal to achieve 100%. ANMI Chairman Dr. Vijay Mehta highlighted that last month, over 5.4 million new investors joined the market and as of February 9, we had nearly 161 million registered investors. Sebi whole-time member Kamlesh Varshney said the capital market needs to grow by more than 12% to achieve the Viksit Bharat target. “Focus on reforms, innovation, including the use of technology, and investor confidence are essential elements to achieve targeted capital market growth,” he said. The combined market value of all stocks listed on the BSE rose from $4 trillion in less than three months to $4.8 trillion. Having already left Hong Kong behind, India is now the fourth largest stock exchange in the world behind the parent market of the United States. followed by China and Japan. India reached $1 trillion for the first time on May 28, 2007. It took another ten years for the street to reach the next trillion. The milestone of 2,000 billion dollars was crossed on May 16, 2017. The next one was faster since the level of 3,000 billion dollars was reached in four years on May 24, 2021. Assuming market returns are in line with the last 15-20 years of history and new listings, Jefferies analysts expect India to become a nearly $10 trillion market by 2030 – impossible to ignore for large global investors. “In the next 4 years, India's GDP is likely to reach $5 trillion, making it the third largest economy by 2027, surpassing Japan and Germany, being the largest economy fastest growth on the back of demographic tailwinds (consistent labor supply), improved institutional strength and improvement in governance,” said Mahesh Nandurkar of Jefferies. India's market capitalization to GDP is 1.2x, which is still lower than that of major economies such as the US and Japan, which are 1.9x/1.4x respectively. Despite being the fourth largest equity hub, India ranks eighth in the Bloomberg World Index with a weighting of just 2%, indicating sufficient headroom for FIIs to start investing more dollars. (You can now subscribe to our ETMarkets WhatsApp Channel)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/markets/stocks/news/startups-can-make-india-m-cap-grow-to-50-trillion-in-20-years-nse-ceo/articleshow/107982365.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos