New government hopes to boost stock market

KARACHI:



The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) surged nearly 3,000 points over the past week, following an agreement between major political parties to form a coalition government, which was largely in response to the prevailing political instability since the elections in early February.

Investors expected the new government to take pro-growth measures and approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a new loan program of at least $6 billion.

Among the positives, Pakistan's dollar bonds surged in the international market and the Roshan Digital Account recorded fresh inflows of nearly $150 million from overseas Pakistanis.

On the other hand, Pakistan's current account moved from surplus to deficit while treasury bond yields rose, contrary to expectations of a cut in the State Bank's policy rate in the near future.

At the start of the week, the stock market saw a notable recovery from losses suffered last week, driven by investor optimism about progress in negotiations for the installation of a coalition government.

The next day, the KSE-100 index failed to protect Monday's gains as uncertainty prevailed due to the emerging political scenario.

Stocks rebounded on Wednesday as political concerns eased following an agreement between the main parties on the formation of the next government.

The next day, the KSE-100 index extended its gains and closed near the 62,000-point mark, buoyed by optimism over a power-sharing deal between political parties.

On Friday, the market reflected growing economic stability and investor confidence, which emerged as major influencing factors as political uncertainty eased, leading to a rally of around 900 points.

Overall, the benchmark KSE-100 rose 2,943 points, or 4.92 percent week-on-week (WoW), to settle at 62,815.82.

JS Global analyst Muhammad Waqas Ghani noted in his analysis that the KSE-100 index gained 5% following an agreement between political parties to pursue the formation of a coalition government led by the PML- NOT.

Average volumes, however, decreased by 3% on WoW, to 338 million shares per day. Prices of Pakistan's dollar bonds jumped 1-6% after the two main political parties reached an agreement on the formation of the next government, he said.

Meanwhile, the current account returned to the red zone in January 2024 with a deficit of $269 million, which took the 7MFY24 deficit to $1.1 billion. The current account gap of $700 million was largely driven by a higher trade deficit that increased by $600 million month-on-month (MoM).

Additionally, electricity production in January 2024 decreased by 2% year-on-year (y-o-y), while the cost of production jumped by 23%. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported a 0.5 percent decline in foreign exchange reserves, which had remained around $8 billion over the past three months.

During Treasury auctions, limit yields increased in the range of 33 to 126 basis points for papers of different maturities, the JS analyst added.

Arif Habib Limited (AHL) reported that the market remained buoyant, taking the index above 62,000 points from 59,000 last week.

Investor confidence was boosted when the winning political parties reached an agreement to form a coalition government.

On the economic front, the current account rose to a deficit of $269 million in January 2024, compared to a surplus of $404 million in December 2023. At the same time, returns on national savings plans decreased from 40 to 160 basis points.

Power generation in the country increased by 7.6% month-on-month in January 2024, while the Roshan Digital Account recorded inflows of $142 million in the same month, standing at $7.3 billion. dollars.

At the sector level, positive contribution to the market came from exploration and production (623 points), banking (513 points), technology and communication (355 points), fertilizers (255 points) and electricity (254 points).

Foreign purchases continued during the week under review, which amounted to $2.9 million, compared to $5.2 million in net purchases last week, AHL added.

Published in The Express Tribune, February 25th2024.

