Business
New government hopes to boost stock market
PSX has disabled a brokerage's trading terminals for violating CBN rules. PHOTO: FILE
KARACHI:
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) surged nearly 3,000 points over the past week, following an agreement between major political parties to form a coalition government, which was largely in response to the prevailing political instability since the elections in early February.
Investors expected the new government to take pro-growth measures and approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a new loan program of at least $6 billion.
Among the positives, Pakistan's dollar bonds surged in the international market and the Roshan Digital Account recorded fresh inflows of nearly $150 million from overseas Pakistanis.
On the other hand, Pakistan's current account moved from surplus to deficit while treasury bond yields rose, contrary to expectations of a cut in the State Bank's policy rate in the near future.
At the start of the week, the stock market saw a notable recovery from losses suffered last week, driven by investor optimism about progress in negotiations for the installation of a coalition government.
The next day, the KSE-100 index failed to protect Monday's gains as uncertainty prevailed due to the emerging political scenario.
Stocks rebounded on Wednesday as political concerns eased following an agreement between the main parties on the formation of the next government.
The next day, the KSE-100 index extended its gains and closed near the 62,000-point mark, buoyed by optimism over a power-sharing deal between political parties.
On Friday, the market reflected growing economic stability and investor confidence, which emerged as major influencing factors as political uncertainty eased, leading to a rally of around 900 points.
Overall, the benchmark KSE-100 rose 2,943 points, or 4.92 percent week-on-week (WoW), to settle at 62,815.82.
JS Global analyst Muhammad Waqas Ghani noted in his analysis that the KSE-100 index gained 5% following an agreement between political parties to pursue the formation of a coalition government led by the PML- NOT.
Read
PSX soars as political impasse breaks
Average volumes, however, decreased by 3% on WoW, to 338 million shares per day. Prices of Pakistan's dollar bonds jumped 1-6% after the two main political parties reached an agreement on the formation of the next government, he said.
Meanwhile, the current account returned to the red zone in January 2024 with a deficit of $269 million, which took the 7MFY24 deficit to $1.1 billion. The current account gap of $700 million was largely driven by a higher trade deficit that increased by $600 million month-on-month (MoM).
Additionally, electricity production in January 2024 decreased by 2% year-on-year (y-o-y), while the cost of production jumped by 23%. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported a 0.5 percent decline in foreign exchange reserves, which had remained around $8 billion over the past three months.
During Treasury auctions, limit yields increased in the range of 33 to 126 basis points for papers of different maturities, the JS analyst added.
Arif Habib Limited (AHL) reported that the market remained buoyant, taking the index above 62,000 points from 59,000 last week.
Investor confidence was boosted when the winning political parties reached an agreement to form a coalition government.
On the economic front, the current account rose to a deficit of $269 million in January 2024, compared to a surplus of $404 million in December 2023. At the same time, returns on national savings plans decreased from 40 to 160 basis points.
Power generation in the country increased by 7.6% month-on-month in January 2024, while the Roshan Digital Account recorded inflows of $142 million in the same month, standing at $7.3 billion. dollars.
At the sector level, positive contribution to the market came from exploration and production (623 points), banking (513 points), technology and communication (355 points), fertilizers (255 points) and electricity (254 points).
Foreign purchases continued during the week under review, which amounted to $2.9 million, compared to $5.2 million in net purchases last week, AHL added.
Published in The Express Tribune, February 25th2024.
As Business on Facebook, follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay informed and join the conversation.
|
Sources
2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2457513/new-govt-hopes-spur-stock-market
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cillian Murphy's 2024 Best Actor Oscar Chances Now Have Huge Advantage After Past 10 Years
- China wins the men's team title at the table tennis world for the eleventh time in a row
- David Sedaris explains why you should dress like a corpse
- New government hopes to boost stock market
- Dental technology revolution changes patient trust
- Solidarity with Ukraine: trade ministers express support for Ukraine before WTO Ministry – Joint Statement
- PM Modi dives into sea to offer prayers in ancient submerged city of Dwarka, calls it a divine experience
- Trudeau visits kyiv, predicts Ukraine victory on second anniversary of invasion
- Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu and Vaani Kapoor light up Udaipur for the shoot of 'Khel Khel Mein'
- Script – Google Form Validation from Inventory Google Sheets
- Ukrainian supporters rally in San Francisco on 2nd anniversary of Russian invasion
- Bad news for President Xi: Biden and Trump are ALL considering cracking down on China if they win the November presidential election