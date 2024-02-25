NSE chief urges brokerage industry to aim higher and aim for 100% household participation in direct actions





The brokerage industry should not bask in its past glory, even though it has played a huge catalytic role in the growth of Indian capital markets over the past few decades, said Ashish Kumar Chauhan, managing director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Also read: NSE and IIM Kozhikode to jointly organize conference on banking and economics on February 16 in Mumbai The brokerage industry must now make concerted efforts to attract 100 per cent of Indian households to invest directly in stocks, Chauhan said at the 13th International Convention of the Association of Members of the Stock Exchanges of India (ANMI), a national industry body with nearly 1,000 members. broker members. Chauhan, who was part of the founding team of NSE in 1994, noted that about 20 percent of Indian households now invest directly in stock markets. It's all your hard work. It’s great that you’ve reached this milestone. But now do not rejoice in your past glory. You have to achieve this 100 percent. This is where we need to go, he said. trust and compliance

If India has to grow, it will have to do so through this industry (the brokerage industry), he said, adding that it is also important for it to increase confidence in the brokerage fraternity as well as in entrepreneurs who raise funds. capital via capital markets. Our job is to first maintain confidence in ourselves. Therefore, even by mistake, do not make mistakes. Don't do anything that takes away the trust of members of the Broking community, he said. Chauhan stressed the need for the brokerage community to fully comply with all regulations framed by stock market regulator SEBI or any other government authority. Indeed, each regulation aims to increase confidence in the capital market system. Noting that the modern framework allows wealth to be created without investing too much money, Chauhan stressed that the new capitalism is capitalism with very little capital. The brokerage industry must help young entrepreneurs raise capital using technology. Trading is one part of it, derivatives is one part of it. First and foremost, we need to learn how to raise capital for our young entrepreneurs. This is the minimum requirement for India to grow. Some of these entrepreneurs will make a lot of money for themselves and their investors. Some of them will also fall, Chauhan said. Also read: NSE slips 0.04%, mixed trend as FIIs reduce sales If India is to reach a market capitalization of $50 trillion by 2047, it will be done through young technology-focused startups, Chauhan said. Over the past thirty years since its inception, NSE has seen the number of individual investors increase 45 times from 20 lakhs, wealth created (market capitalization) in rupee terms 95 times to almost 4 trillion of dollars. SHARE Copy link

E-mail

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit Published on February 25, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/nse-chief-urges-broking-industry-to-aim-higher-target-100-households-participation-in-direct-equity/article67885000.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos