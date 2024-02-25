Stock market holidays in March 2024: BSE, NSE will remain closed on these days; check full list

The stock market is expected to remain closed three times in March this year. During this time, there was no public holiday in February and one public holiday in January.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) remain closed for trading on public holidays. During these 2024 public holidays, no trading takes place in the equity sector, the equity derivatives segment and the SLB segment. The list of holidays also applies to the capital markets and futures and options segments.

According to the NSE circular issued in December last year, which lists 14 public holidays and five others falling on weekends (Saturday and Sunday).

Stock market holidays in March 2024 –

Friday March 8 – Mahashivratri

Monday March 25 – Holi

Friday March 29 – Good Friday

Stock market today

The Nifty closed at 22217.45, seeing a slight decline of 0.02% during the trading session. Throughout the day, the Nifty touched a high of 22297.5 and a low of 22186.1. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 73413.93 and 73022.0, finally closing 0.02% lower at 73158.24, 15.44 points below the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed, closing 0.72% higher. Moreover, the Nifty small cap 100 also outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 16,114.45, up 60.75 points and 0.38% higher.

The Nifty 50 has posted positive returns over different periods: 0.78% in the last week, 4.59% in the last month, 12.18% in the last 3 months, 14.24% in the last of the last 6 months and 26.85% during the last months. 1 year.

Published: February 25, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

