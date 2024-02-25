Cathie Wood Just Bought More Roku Stock. Should you?

Year (YEAR 1.88%) the stock has fallen in recent weeks. The plunge began when Walmart announced it was buying a Roku competitor Vizio, and then it continued after Roku released its earnings report last week. It is now down 30% year to date, erasing much of its 2023 gains.

Always going against the tide, Cathie Wood of Ark Invest took advantage of the price drop to scoop up shares of Roku. Should investors follow his lead?

Why Roku stock is falling

Roku is known for its streaming devices, but it makes most of its money from its platform segment, which is primarily ad revenue. It broadcasts advertisements on its free channels and the platform's revenues represented 87% of the total in 2023.

In total, Roku's revenue grew 14% year over year, with strong performances in both segments. It added 10 million new active accounts in 2023 for a total of 80 million, and streaming hours increased sequentially as well as 21% more than last year.

There are many reasons to believe that this is the future of content viewing and streaming, and the advertising model could generate high revenue and profits in the coming year. According to Nielsen, traditional TV viewing hours fell 16% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2023, while Roku viewing hours increased 21%. This includes all hours spent on Roku's operating system.

Roku has hundreds of channels available to watch on its devices and has partnerships with most major streaming networks. Viewing hours on its free Roku channel increased 63% year over year in the fourth quarter, and that's important because it can fill ad slots for all those hours thanks to deals with advertisers that seek to attract viewers.

There are growing indications that Roku still has a significant, under-exploited opportunity. Roku's average viewing hours per active account increased from 3.8 last year to 4.1 this year, and the average for traditional TV is 7.5 hours. Viewers are still changing, and Roku is well-positioned to capture a large portion of that market.

However, in the current context, advertisers continue to reduce their budgets. This is currently hurting Roku's business, and average revenue per user (ARPU) is declining because active accounts are growing at a faster rate than ad spending. But if inflation moderates and interest rates are cut as expected, it should eventually catch up.

When it comes to the Walmart/Vizio acquisition, investors might be concerned that Roku will face stiff competition from a name like Walmart. Vizio is a small player compared to Roku, with 2% of streaming hours compared to 8% for Roku. But Walmart's brand and scale could level the playing field. However, Roku has faced competition from other big names, including Amazonand he remains the best player.

Why Cathie Wood Loves Roku Stock

Cathie Wood loves disruptive technology, which is the theme of her investment company. ARK Invest offers several exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that focus on different areas. ARK has been buying Roku shares since Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEMKT:ARKW) and the Fintech Innovation ETFs (NYSEMKT:ARKF). These two ETFs outperformed the S&P500 over the past year, almost doubling its gain.

At its current price, Roku stock is trading at a price-to-sales ratio of 2.6, which is a bargain if you think Roku has a huge opportunity.

Cathie Wood's ETFs have disappointed in recent years as the market shifted toward safer stocks, but now that he's embracing growth stocks again in this bull market, his picks are outperforming.

There are risks with Roku as it fends off competition and attempts to become more efficient and profitable. But its growth potential is long and it has been profitable at scale, and this should continue when macroeconomic conditions are more favorable. If you have some risk tolerance, Roku looks like a good deal that should reward patient shareholders over time.