Moore: What bull market for Biden?





President Joe Biden boasts about the recent stock market rally. He's right that stocks are down sharply for 14 months. The S&P 500 hit 5,000 for the first time in history. That's an increase from 500 about 30 years ago. Despite all our problems, the United States remains the dominant male nation without equal. The dollar is the only currency that matters on a global scale and, for the first time, the American economy produces much more than all of socialist Europe combined. Our seven technology companies, Amazon, Apple, Google, Nvidia, Meta, Microsoft and Tesla, are worth almost more than all the stocks combined in any other country except China. But Biden's stock bull market story isn't all it's cracked up to be. Most of the market's gains only offset miserable returns from the disastrous first two years of Biden's term, when stocks lost nearly 15% of their value. Yes, it is true that in nominal terms, stocks are at record highs. But one of the first rules of investing is that you need to pay attention to your profits after inflation. If you invest in a widget company and in 10 years the value of those stocks has doubled but the dollar price level of everything else has doubled, sorry, you're no better off based on that. that you can buy with these profits. So let's see what happened to stocks during the first three years of the Biden presidency, that is, until the end of January 2024. During this period, the price level increased by approximately 18%. The real rate of return (adjusted for inflation) on the S&P 500 after three years of Biden is therefore only 8%. This rate is quite anemic and well below the average annual real rate of return since the opening of the New York Stock Exchange, which represents a three-year average of more than 20%. Biden's performance is also much worse than Donald Trump's bull market. The S&P was up 36% in real terms during this time of the Trump presidency, more than four times better. Trump argued that the rise in the stock market in recent months was the result of the higher likelihood that he would be elected in November. I don't attach too much importance to this statement. If the stock market crashes, is he also responsible? However, an analysis by star investor Scott Bessent and an economic council member of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity reveals that stock market fluctuations over the past year HAVE a positive correlation with the betting market odds that Trump wins. Currently, it sits just above 50%. This relationship could be spurious and, of course, earnings are by far the biggest factor in determining stock valuations. One final investment tip: Investors should pay attention to the Democratic agenda if they win in November. Biden's economic plan calls for doubling the capital gains tax, taxing unrealized capital gains and increasing both the corporate tax rate and the tax on dividends. This is certainly very bad news for stocks. And THAT you can take to the bank. Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and co-founder of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonherald.com/2024/02/24/moore-what-biden-bull-market/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos