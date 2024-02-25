XRP arrives on the Swedish stock exchange: ETP trading is now online





European digital asset manager Valor has launched an XRP exchange-traded product (ETP) on the Swedish Stock Exchange.

This expands XRP's exposure to the Nordic region ahead of a possible conclusion of the Ripple lawsuit, the launch of a US ETF, and a possible Ripple IPO. European digital asset manager Valor announced this week the launch of exchange-traded products (ETPs) Ripple (XRP) and Binance (BNB). A subsidiary of DeFi Technologies, Valor is launching these products as part of its efforts to expand its range of digital asset investment products. The company also reveals that the launch is driven by European investors' interest in digital assets. Additionally, Valor is launching XRP and BNB ETPs to provide European investors with easy access to these digital assets through banks and brokers. Speaking on this exciting development, Johanna Belitz, Head of Valor Nordics, shared her views, saying: We are excited to announce the arrival of Valor BNB and Valor XRP to the vibrant Nordic investment community. With these additions, we proudly claim the title of the most comprehensive provider of listed crypto ETPs in the Nordics, presenting the options both as single assets and bundled in our VDAB10 product. This puts us in a unique position to welcome investors looking to navigate the cryptoverse in a convenient, secure and simple way. This announcement had a positive effect on XRP. On the weekly chart, XRP is up almost 3%. At the time of writing, the 6th ranked cryptocurrency is trading at $0.5449. The launch comes amid talk of launching a spot XRP ETF. Experts speculated that the ETF would launch in 2024 after the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF in January and the filing and impending approval of a spot Ether ETF in May. Notably, XRP is the only cryptocurrency that enjoys legal status, with the US court last year declaring it not to be a security. However, with a legal battle still ongoing between Ripple and the SEC, which approves ETFs, it is unlikely that such an ETF will be approved before the conclusion of the trial. The launch further coincides with the emergence of a report that classifies XRP as a stablecoin due to its secure, transparent and profitable cross-border transactions. Experts believe that XRP has gone through a three-year accumulation phase, with a breakout imminent. This breakout was supported by Ripple lawyer Bill Morgan. He acknowledged the poor performance, saying: “At least XRP is not the last one. The question is why the 90-day performance was so bad. It's not natural. As reported by CNF, a Bitcoin trader revealed how his father made the brave decision to liquidate his house for $800,000 in order to acquire XRP. According to the trader, the altcoin will reach between $3 and $7 before the end of the year. .

