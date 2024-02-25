Business
The market is probably rising. Buy Qualcomm and Nordson.
So far in 2024, all stock market lights are flashing green. January was up, and there was a string of consecutive up months. There are four days left in February and it seems highly likely that February will be added to this list of bullish months by Friday. Every day, many new highs were recorded against new lows, confirming seasonal and dynamic indications. Next week benefits from the upward effect at the end of the month. The next likely near-term high is expected on March 5.th.
The communications services sector tops the rankings in terms of relative strength. It has occupied an important place in the ranking for more than a year. This sector has a shorter price history than most others, but the relative 16-month uptrend is clearly evident in the chart below. Further gains are likely.
Communications Services (XLC
XLC
In this area, Qualcomm
QCOM
Qualcomm Daily, Weekly. Monthly
Qualcomm Monthly Histogram
Nordson Corporation manufactures and markets products and systems for dispensing and applying control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials and other fluids. Nordson
NDSN
Nordson Daily, Weekly, Monthly
Nordson Monthly Histogram
