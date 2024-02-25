The market is probably rising. Buy Qualcomm and Nordson.





Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg 2024 Bloomberg Finance LP So far in 2024, all stock market lights are flashing green. January was up, and there was a string of consecutive up months. There are four days left in February and it seems highly likely that February will be added to this list of bullish months by Friday. Every day, many new highs were recorded against new lows, confirming seasonal and dynamic indications. Next week benefits from the upward effect at the end of the month. The next likely near-term high is expected on March 5.th. The communications services sector tops the rankings in terms of relative strength. It has occupied an important place in the ranking for more than a year. This sector has a shorter price history than most others, but the relative 16-month uptrend is clearly evident in the chart below. Further gains are likely. Communications Services (XLC



) ETF Daily, Weekly, Monthly This is the strongest sector. Cycles Research Investments LLC < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> In this area, Qualcomm

is ranked second on the cycle/relative strength screen of the entire S&P 500. The company develops and commercializes fundamental technologies for the wireless industry. The weekly band in the three-tier chart below shows a reversal of a two-year absolute downward price trend and a 14-month downward trend in relative strength. The monthly momentum represented by the blue line reveals a stock that is not yet overbought. This is a rare find in this strong market. For the past 32 years, March has been the second busiest month of the year. The stock is trading at a reasonable price-to-earnings ratio of 22. The stock is expected to hit $180 in the next three months. Qualcomm Daily, Weekly. Monthly The stock is not overbought on a monthly basis – there is room for upside. Cycles Research Investments LLC Qualcomm Monthly Histogram March was a strong month. Cycles Research Investments LLC Nordson Corporation manufactures and markets products and systems for dispensing and applying control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials and other fluids. Nordson

is ranked sixth in the Cycles Research screen. The stock rebounded during the last publication of its results. This surge took the stock out of a range visible in the weekly band of the three-up chart below. The breakout indicates a price target well above $300. The monthly histogram shows that the first six months of a year constitute an important time interval. The monthly cycle peaks in June, so it reinforces the seasonal cycle. Relative strength has been maintained for three years. Nordson Daily, Weekly, Monthly The price breakout is evident in the weekly band. Cycles Research Investments LLC Nordson Monthly Histogram The first six months of each year generated positive expected returns. Cycles Research Investments LLC

