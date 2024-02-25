Stock futures little changed ahead of key inflation and corporate earnings data: live updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on July 20, 2023.

U.S. stock futures were little changed Sunday as investors eagerly awaited the latest reading of the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation rate as well as a series of big earnings reports.

Futures contracts linked to the broad S&P 500 market were down 0.07%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures checked down 0.06% and Dow Jones Industrial Index Futures fell 0.07%.

Stocks are heading into the final week of February on a high note after major indexes hit new milestones Friday and posted winning weeks on the back of Nvidia's blockbuster earnings. The safe bet Dow closed at an all-time high of 39,131.53, the general market S&P at one point in the session it surpassed 5,100 for the first time and the Nasdaq Composite hit a 52-week high during Friday's session.

Investors are now wondering whether AI momentum can continue as economic and inflationary risks persist. With that in mind, they're also awaiting the monthly Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, which is due out Thursday.

“Nvidia has been the gift that keeps on giving with blockbuster earnings reports that sent the semi-trailer market, technology and overall market soaring last week. With the market now up more 20% since its October 2023 low, we expect the market to take one at some point,” Stephanie Lang, chief investment officer at Homrich Berg, told CNBC. “A warmer-than-expected PCE report this week could be a data point that could dampen market enthusiasm.”

“So far, stocks have ignored the Fed's hawkish tone as the AI ​​halo took center stage, but the market is banking on the Fed orchestrating a soft landing and more the Fed waits, the more risk there is for that happy ending,” she added. “The Fed is nevertheless well aware that it wants to avoid a repeat of the intermittent tightening of interest rates in the 1970s, when it failed to control inflation, so it remains patient to ensure that she is sure that her work is done.”

There are a series of economic releases on deck, including January durable goods orders data on Tuesday and January wholesale inventories on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, corporate earnings are winding down, but several high-interest names will report next week, which could give investors better insight into the state of technology and the consumer.

Salesforce is the big name in tech this week; the report is expected to be delivered on Wednesday. Restaurants and several major retailers are also on deck, alongside Norwegian Cruise, AMC Entertainment, JM Smucker, Hormel and Anheuser-Busch.