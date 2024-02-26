Connect with us

Business

Indian Stock Exchange Today: Ashok Leyland, Biocon, Canara Bank among 13 stocks placed on F&O ban list today

Indian Stock Exchange Today: Ashok Leyland, Biocon, Canara Bank among 13 stocks placed on F&O ban list today

 


Indian stock market today: A total of 13 stocks were banned from trading on Monday, February 26, 2024 in the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities were banned in the F&O segment as they exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the shares will be available for trading on the spot market.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Ashok Leyland, Balrampur Chini Mills, Biocon, Canara Bank, GMR Infra, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, Piramal Enterprises, PVR INOX, RBL Bank, SAIL and ZEEL are the 13 stocks that are part of the F&O ban . listing by the stock exchange for February 26.

Read also: Natco Pharma, Fineotex Chem, Suprajit Engg among 5 stocks to trade ex-dividend

The NSE updates the list of securities banned from F&O trading on a daily basis.

Derivative contracts on the mentioned securities have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit and are currently placed under blackout period by the exchange, NSE said.

It is informed that all clients/members will trade derivative contracts of the said security only to reduce their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in vacancies will attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” NSE said.

Read also: Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday, February 26

No new positions are permitted for any of the F&O contracts in the particular security when placed under the F&O blackout period by the exchanges.

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty fell marginally on Friday in a volatile trade reversing early gains due to selling in IT stocks and some banking stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex index slipped 15.44 points or 0.02 per cent to close at 73,142.80 points, with 17 of its constituents closing in the red and 13 in the green.

The broader Nifty of NSE closed 4.75 points or 0.02 percent lower at 22,212.70 points as gains in FMCG, pharma and financial stocks were offset by losses in IT stocks and banks private.

The 50-stock barometer hit a record high of 22,297.50 in intraday trading.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. See all the latest measures regarding the 2024 budget here. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Published: February 26, 2024, 06:23 IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/indian-stock-market-today-ashok-leyland-biocon-canara-bank-among-13-stocks-under-f-o-ban-list-today-11708861082584.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: