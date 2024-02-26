Indian Stock Exchange Today: Ashok Leyland, Biocon, Canara Bank among 13 stocks placed on F&O ban list today

Indian stock market today : A total of 13 stocks were banned from trading on Monday, February 26, 2024 in the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities were banned in the F&O segment as they exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the shares will be available for trading on the spot market.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Ashok Leyland, Balrampur Chini Mills, Biocon, Canara Bank, GMR Infra, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, Piramal Enterprises, PVR INOX, RBL Bank, SAIL and ZEEL are the 13 stocks that are part of the F&O ban . listing by the stock exchange for February 26.

The NSE updates the list of securities banned from F&O trading on a daily basis.

Derivative contracts on the mentioned securities have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit and are currently placed under blackout period by the exchange, NSE said.

It is informed that all clients/members will trade derivative contracts of the said security only to reduce their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in vacancies will attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” NSE said.

No new positions are permitted for any of the F&O contracts in the particular security when placed under the F&O blackout period by the exchanges.

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty fell marginally on Friday in a volatile trade reversing early gains due to selling in IT stocks and some banking stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex index slipped 15.44 points or 0.02 per cent to close at 73,142.80 points, with 17 of its constituents closing in the red and 13 in the green.

The broader Nifty of NSE closed 4.75 points or 0.02 percent lower at 22,212.70 points as gains in FMCG, pharma and financial stocks were offset by losses in IT stocks and banks private.

The 50-stock barometer hit a record high of 22,297.50 in intraday trading.

Published: February 26, 2024, 06:23 IST

