Nifty and Sensex set to open lower on Monday





Share: India's Nifty and Sensex look to open lower after settling on a moderate note on Friday.

Nifty and Sensex made weekly gains, but public sector stocks put the brakes on Friday.

All eyes are now on the US PCE inflation and India's third quarter GDP data due later this week. The Sensex 30 and Nifty 50, India's main benchmarks, are expected to open the week on Monday on a cautious footing, taking the lead in mixed trading in Asian stock markets. Risk sentiment remains weak for the moment, as markets weigh on renewed tensions between China and Taiwan. Additionally, Gift Nifty futures lost 0.21% on the day, indicating a negative opening for the domestic indices, the Nifty and the Sensex. Last week, Nifty and Sensex traders weighed mixed preliminary Indian and US corporate PMI data and the hawkish minutes of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) February meeting. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex 30 ended the day down 0.02 per cent at 22,212.70 and 73,142.80 respectively. Stock market news The top gainers on Nifty on Friday were SBI Life Insurance, LTMindtree, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life Insurance and Dr Reddys. Meanwhile, the top losers were Maruti, BPCL, ONGC, Asian Paints and HCL Tech.

Data released by HSBC Bank on Thursday showed that India's manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 56.7 in February from 56.9 in January. At the same time, the services PMI reached 62.0 during the same period from 61.8 previously. The composite PMI stood at 61.5, compared to 61.2 previously.

In the RBI minutes, Governor Shaktikanta Das said that “at this juncture, monetary policy must remain vigilant and not assume that our work on the inflation front is done. We must remain committed to successfully crossing the 'last mile' of disinflation, which can be tricky.”

The S&P Global Manufacturing PMI improved to 51.5 from 50.7 in February, while the S&P Global Services PMI edged down to 51.3 from 52.5.

Speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers continues to clash with expectations of anticipated interest rate cuts.

Jefferies expects the Indian stock market to reach $10 trillion by 2030.

In corporate news, shares of Vodafone Idea were up nearly 9%.

Bharti Airtel has introduced onboard roaming plans for customers that will allow them to stay connected while on board a flight.

SpiceJet raised ₹316 crore, taking the total funds raised to ₹1,060.

US stock markets rallied sharply on Thursday, riding the wave of AI optimism. At press time, U.S. stock futures were trading 0.05% higher so far.

Nvidia reported its fourth-quarter results after Wednesday's close. Nvidia reported earnings per share (EPS) of $5.16 versus expectations of $4.64, while revenue came in at $22.10 billion versus expectations of $20.62 billion. The AI ​​pioneer said it expects revenue of $24.0 billion for the current quarter.

The Fed's minutes said Wednesday that “most participants noted the risks of moving too quickly to ease policy and stressed the importance of carefully evaluating incoming data to judge whether inflation falls sustainably to 2%.”

Markets are currently pricing in a roughly 20% chance that the Fed will begin easing rates in May, far lower than the more than 90% chance a month ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool. For the June meeting, the probability of a rate cut now stands at around 70%, compared to 77% a few days ago.

The People's Bank of China (PBoC) cut the five-year prime lending rate (LPR) by a record 25 basis points, from 4.20% to 3.95%. The PBOC rate cut failed to excite traders on Tuesday.

Attention now turns to US PCE inflation data and India's gross domestic product (GDP) data due later this week. Sensex FAQ The Sensex is the name of one of the most closely watched stock indices in India. The term was coined in the 1980s by analyst Deepak Mohoni by mixing the words sensitive and index. The index represents a weighted average of the share price of 30 of the most established stocks on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Each company's weighting is based on its “free float capitalization,” or the value of all its shares readily available for trading. Being a composite, the value of the Sensex depends above all on the performance of the companies that make it up, as revealed by their quarterly and annual results. Government policies are another factor. In 2016, for example, the government decided to gradually phase out high-value banknotes, which led to a fall in the price of certain companies. Meanwhile, when the government decided to cut corporate tax in 2019, the Sensex got a boost. Other factors include the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of India, as this dictates the cost of borrowing, climate change, pandemics and natural disasters. The Sensex started life on April 1, 1979 with a base level of 100. It reached its highest level recorded so far, at 73,328, on Monday, January 15, 2024 (this is being written in February 2024). The index closed above the 10,000 mark for the first time on February 7, 2006. On March 13, 2014, the Sensex closed above Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index to become the leading stock index Asian with the highest value. The index's largest single-day rise occurred on April 7, 2020, when it rose 2,476 points; its largest single-day loss occurred on January 21, 2008, when it plunged 1,408 points due to the U.S. subprime crisis. Top companies in the Sensex include Reliance Industries Ltd, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ITC Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, Infosys, State Bank of India, Sun Pharma, Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra.

