South Korea unveils measures to boost stock markets and combat 'Korean discount'





A man leads a bull during a ceremony celebrating the New Year opening of the South Korean stock market at the Korea Stock Exchange in Seoul, January 2, 2023. Jung Yeon-je | Afp | Getty Images South Korea's financial regulator on Monday unveiled measures to improve corporate governance, drawing on the Japanese model, to boost its undervalued local markets and address the “Korean discount.” Korea Financial Services Commission has provided details of its “Corporate Enhancement Program”, which aims to prioritize shareholder returns through various incentives, including tax benefits, and “to encourage listed companies to establish and voluntarily disclose plans to improve valuation. The FSC announcement highlights steps taken by Korean authorities to boost stock market valuations in Asia's fourth-largest economy. The country's stock markets are often considered undervalued by analysts, who refer to this phenomenon as the “Korean discount.” The FSC acknowledged the similarities of its program with that of Japan, which saw Tokyo's markets reach record levels for the first time in 34 years. from Japan Nikkei 225 The index traded comfortably above 39,000 points after hitting a new high on Monday thanks to robust earnings and the government's push for better corporate governance reforms to improve returns for shareholders. The FSC announced that it would also introduce the Korea Value-up Index for institutional investors, including pension funds. “ETFs that track the Korea Value-up Index will also be listed to facilitate retail investors’ access to these companies,” according to the statement. The index is similar to Japan's JPX Prime 150, which includes Japan's best-performing companies. Stock chart icon Stock chart icon Daniel Yoo, head of global asset allocation at Yuanta Securities Korea, said the general direction of the measures is considered positive, but “details on how companies will increase the dividend payout ratio are missing.” , buybacks and cancellations of shares”. “It requires extra effort to accomplish what he intends to do,” Yoo told CNBC. Detailed guidelines will be finalized and a dedicated web portal will be set up in June, the FSC said, adding that companies ready to disclose their “upgrading” plans will be able to do so in the second half of 2024. “Some investors, rightly so, are avoiding Korean stocks,” Jonathan Pines, senior portfolio manager of Asia ex-Japanat Federated Hermes, told CNBC, noting that among those who do invest, they end up selling at a steep discount compared to value. “They understand that waiting for a stock price to reach the objective assessment of intrinsic value that would apply in a well-regulated market is optimistic and risky,” Pines said. South Korea Kospi has lost 0.2% so far this year, while Japan's Nikkei has gained 17.5% over the same period. CNBC's Naman Tandon, Lim Hui Jie and Clement Tan contributed to this story.

