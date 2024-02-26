Stock market today: Asian stocks mostly fall, while Tokyo hits record high again | Business





TOKYO (AP) Asian stocks were mostly lower on Monday, although Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index hit a new record high in morning trading. The Nikkei 225 gained 0.5% to 39,309.76. Trading was closed in Tokyo for a public holiday on Friday. The benchmark index hit an all-time high on Thursday. In currency trading, the dollar rose slightly to 150.49 Japanese yen from 150.47 yen. The euro costs $1.0818, up from $1.0823. The weak yen is one of the factors attracting many foreign investors to Japanese stocks, said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management. He said investors were selling to lock in profits from recent gains in Chinese markets, which recovered slightly after a month of recession. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.7% to 16,606.31, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.7% to 2,984.74. Elsewhere in Asia, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index was little changed, down less than 0.1% at 7,641.50. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.8% to 2,647.34. On Friday, Wall Street ended the week at a record high, mainly thanks to a strong technology sector. But some tech company stocks weakened or changed little, like Nvidia. The S&P 500 index rose less than 0.1% to 5,088.80. It was another record high for the benchmark index and its sixth winning week in the last seven. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% to 39,131.53. The Nasdaq slipped 0.3% to 15,996.82. Earnings remain in focus this week, as a key indicator of where the U.S. and global economies are headed. Among the U.S. companies reporting results are home improvement retailer Lowe's, discount retailer Dollar Tree, computer maker HP and electronics retailer Best Buy. Other economic data will also be released on consumer confidence, inflation and the US economy. An update on the pace of growth in the United States during the October-December quarter is expected on Wednesday. THE The Federal Reserve tries to control inflation return to its target of 2%. Previous consumer and wholesale price data came in hotter than Wall Street expected. Traders now expect the Fed to cut rates in June instead of March. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost 42 cents to $76.07 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 40 cents to $80.40 a barrel.

