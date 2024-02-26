Stock market holidays in March 2024: No trading on BSE, NSE on these days





The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed for three days in March (in addition to weekends). Public holidays fall on public holidays and on these days no trading takes place in the equity sector, equity derivatives segment and SLB segment. In January, markets were closed on January 22 and 26, while there were no public holidays in February (File photo) The list of holidays, published by both the BSE and the NSE, is also applicable to the capital markets as well as the futures and options segments. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Stock market holidays in March 2024 March 8 (Friday): Mahashivratri March 25 (Monday): Holi March 29: Good Friday Stock market holidays in January and February 2024 On January 22, there was no trade ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony; this holiday was not on the original list and was added a few days before the event. On January 26, markets were closed on the occasion of Republic Day. In February, there was no holiday for the stock markets. Stock market holidays in 2024 With the addition of the public holiday on January 22, the total number of such days for the year now stands at 15. In April, markets will not open on the 11th (Id-Ul-Fitr) and 17th ( Ram Navami); May 1 (Maharashtra Day), June 7 (Bakrid), Muharram (July 17), August 15 (Independence Day), October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), November 1 (Diwali), November 25 (Guru Nanak Jayanti) and December 25 (Christmas).

