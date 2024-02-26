Hong Kong stocks fall for second day as traders await results from Baidu, NetEase and Li Auto HKEX to support sentiment-driven rebound.





Hong Kong actions fell for a second day as traders postponed their bets after a three-week rally. The market is awaiting signs of stronger corporate earnings from Baidu, NetEase and Li Auto this week to support the recent rebound fueled by Chinese market intervention. The Hang Seng Index fell 0.6% to 16,624.68 at 3:09 p.m. local time, extending its decline from its seven-week high. The Hang Seng Technology Index slipped 0.3 percent while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.9 percent at the close. Alibaba Group slipped 0.3 percent to HK$74.35 and Tencent lost 1.7 percent to HK$286. Baidu slipped 2.4 percent to HK$107.30, while online gaming operator NetEase fell 1.5 percent to HK$167.

To temper losses, electric vehicle maker Li Auto added 0.3 percent to HK$139.50. Its report on Monday could show that profits tripled last quarter from a year earlier. Peer BYD rose 1.6 percent to HK$188.30 after it began taking orders for its luxury model Yangwang U9 . Baidu and NetEase are also expected to release their report cards this week, as is the city's stock exchange operator, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing or HKEX, whose shares fell 1.1 percent to HK$250.40 . Baidu's fourth-quarter profits likely fell 3.2 percent based on global accounting standards, while NetEases' profits are expected to rise 79 percent, according to consensus estimates from analysts tracked by Bloomberg, while HKEX profits likely fell 8 percent. All these regulatory measures can stabilize the market and sentiment for the time being, said Dai Ming, a fund manager at Huichen Asset Management in Shanghai. But for stocks to follow a sustainable upward trend, the economy will have to recover and corporate profits will have to return to strong growth. Rate cuts and recovery in China to boost Hong Kong stocks in this dragon year (Paul Chan) According to Goldman Sachs, a series of negative earnings alerts suggest there is a risk of declines in Chinese companies' consensus earnings. In contrast, companies in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to post growth close to 10% in the fourth quarter, with Japan and India leading the pack, a report said on Sunday. Consensus profit growth for regional companies will reach 15 percent this year and 14 percent for Chinese companies, the US bank said. The Hang Seng Index rose 2.4% last week after China's securities regulator cracked down on market disruptions caused by quantitative hedge funds, the central bank cut the benchmark interest rate by the highest on record and tech stocks got a massive boost globally from the AI ​​chip maker. Bullish Nvidia revenue outlook. Meanwhile, China's annual legislative meeting, or National People's Congress, will be high on traders' radar screens. The political gathering, scheduled to begin on March 5, will assess and reset the country's annual growth target, budget deficit and economic policies for the year. Other major Asian markets were mixed. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.4 percent to a record high for a second day and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.1 percent, while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.8 to hundred.

