What a Trump 2.0 presidency would mean for the stock market





The return of Donald Trump to the presidency is a scenario that investors are starting to consider.

A new trade war could pose a hurdle for stocks under a Trump 2.0 presidency, but it wouldn't be enough to stop an AI bubble, according to Capital Economics.

"We believe inflation concerns would push Treasury yields higher again, simply because of tariffs from another source," the firm said.



Investors are beginning to consider the potential stock market implications of a second Donald Trump presidency. Asset has led President Joe Biden in various polls and betting markets, so a second Trump presidential term is not out of the question. According to a recent note from Capital Economics, a Trump 2.0 presidency would likely have a material impact on the key macroeconomic factors that investors are most concerned about: inflation, interest rates and the U.S. dollar. All three would likely increase if Trump is elected the 47th president of the United States, ultimately representing a headwind for stock prices. “We don't think Trump has much room to repeat the fiscal expansion and tax cuts that boosted stocks during his first term; instead, we think the policy most likely to move markets this time would be “to escalate the trade war with China and potentially impose universal tariffs on U.S. imports,” said James Reilly, market economist at Capital Economics. For his part, Trump said earlier this month that he would consider imposing exorbitant 60% tariffs on Chinese goods if re-elected. It would be much more than the tariffs applied by Trump in 2018and not only would it disrupt global trade, it would likely reverse much of the progress the Federal Reserve has made in fighting inflation. “His tariff proposals would likely trigger a rebound in inflation, which could persuade the FOMC to raise interest rates,” Reilly said. “So while the source of the inflationary impulse would be different (tariffs rather than concerns about expansionary fiscal policy), we believe a Trump victory would push Treasury yields higher again.” Additionally, Reilly said Trump's potential tariffs would cut up to 1.5% of U.S. GDP and hurt corporate profits. And this, combined with the fact that there would likely be little appetite in Congress for Trump to enact fiscal expansion programs as he did in his first presidential term, the US dollar would rise, representing a another headwind for stock prices, as it would make exports more expensive. “A Trump victory could lead the dollar to stay stronger for longer, or rise significantly from now on, if his tariff policies prompt the FOMC to return to tighter policy and/or start a more trade war broad policy that would undermine global growth and boost security. “safe haven demand for the greenback,” Reilly said. Despite the potential headwinds for stock prices under a Trump 2.0 presidency, Capital Economics believes the stock market would perform very well, perhaps even incredibly well, because a media bubble on AI would outweigh all these macroeconomic concerns . “Our optimistic projections for the stock market in 2024 and 2025 are based on the idea that the hype around AI will continue to fuel a stock market bubble. We do not believe that increasing risk-free discount rates or “The impact on GDP will be big enough to burst this bubble,” Reilly said. “So we would be inclined to only slightly lower our forecast of 6,500 for the S&P 500 by end-25, if Trump wins.”

