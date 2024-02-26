A trip to Europe targets major investor institutions

LONDON, February 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Taiwan's stock market posted robust performance in 2023, marked by significant increases in trading volumes and price gains. Foreign investors notably reversed three consecutive years of net selling, recording net purchases of more than 275.4 billion TWD ($8.7 billion). As part of its mission to increase international financing sources in 2024, the Taiwan Stock Exchange (“TWSE”) is expected to visit more than a dozen leading institutional investors in 2024. Europe in March to further strengthen relations with international investors.

Thanks to its strong fundamentals, good corporate governance and the trend of investments in artificial intelligence (AI), TAIEX, the market value-weighted index of the TWSE, increased by 26.8% in 2023, outperforming major international stock exchanges in the United States and Europe. Its average daily turnover increased by 16.1% to 281.2 billion TWD ($8.9 billion), with a total market capitalization reaching 56.84 trillion TWD (1.8 trillion dollars).

Taiwan Stocks continued to shine as the Year of the Dragon began, propelled by strong fundamentals. TAIEX and market capitalization have consistently reached record highs since the market resumed trading. February 15, after the Lunar New Year holidays. On February 26TAIEX hit the highest closing level so far at 18,948.05 and the total market cap soared to 60.21 trillion TWD ($1.9 trillion).

Although 2023 was a difficult year for IPOs in most international markets, the TWSE continued to improve the domestic financial environment, expand capital market exposure, and actively encourage companies to join the board of directors. The TWSE attracted a record 42 companies to apply for listing in 2023, the highest number in the last decade. These efforts enabled IPO companies to raise a record total capital of 33.76 billion TWD ($1.07 billion).

THE Taiwan The stock market surged in 2023, driven by an unprecedented level of participation from domestic investors. In addition, international funds transformed their sales from 2019 to 2022 into net purchases of 275.4 billion TWD ($8.7 billion) Last year. Market sentiment was optimistic as the US Federal Reserve (the “Fed”) was expected to end its rate hike cycle, and the TWSE also demonstrated its appeal to international investors through various roadshows at the abroad, including visits to the United States, JapanAnd Singapore. From the beginning of 2024 until February 26foreign investors continued their net purchases at 123.58 billion TWD ($3.9 billion).

Foreign capital plays a decisive role in Taiwan actions. According to the TWSE, by the end of 2023, foreign capital from the United Kingdom and the United Kingdom Europe represented more than 37% of the market value of Taiwan stocks, becoming a major source of international funds.

To underline its commitment to deepening cooperation with European market players and forging deeper relationships with investors, Chen Shan ChangDirector General of the Securities and Futures Bureau of the Financial Supervisory Commission, that of Taiwan financial markets regulator, and Sherman LinPresident and CEO of TWSE, will lead a delegation to Europe early March. The team will visit key stakeholders including more than a dozen leading institutions such as exchanges, clearing houses, custodian banks, index companies, institutional investors with substantial stakes in Taiwan stocks, large potential investment institutions, large asset management companies and financial services institutions.

The TWSE will organize one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and financial market infrastructures at London, Luxembourg And Frankfurtto provide updates on key information regarding the Taiwan securities market, highlighting the strengths and development prospects within the Taiwan sotck exchange. Managers will address all questions and concerns to build investor confidence and seek advice from investors. Furthermore, they will exchange ideas and explore potential opportunities for cooperation with prominent European institutions.

“The TWSE will undertake a visit to Londonmarking the first such visit in seven years,” said Sherman Lin. “During the trip, TWSE will also conduct in-person exchange activities with major European exchanges, such as London And Frankfurt, for the first time. This highly anticipated trip holds great importance for both parties and is expected to yield exciting results. »

The TWSE also plans to organize an investment seminar at Londonproviding investors with an effective way to understand that of Taiwan capital market. This seminar will provide international investors with a valuable opportunity to delve into that of Taiwan thriving financial ecosystem, exploring dynamic developments, innovative sectors and promising investment opportunities.

Overall, the TWSE visit aims to connect with leading institutional investors and major European stock exchanges, showcasing the enormous opportunities of that of Taiwan capital market. He underlines that of Taiwan continued commitments to actively deepen relations with international investors and promote securities investment measures for enhanced international cooperation.

About TWSE

The Taiwan Stock Exchange (the “TWSE”) began operations on February 9, 1962. The TWSE is responsible for the operation and advancement Taiwan securities market. The main business operations of the TWSE include listing, trading, settlement and monitoring. These include listing promotion and review, post-listing supervision and corporate governance, maintaining market trading and order, securities house services, investor protection, clearing and settlement operations, protection against market failures and monitoring of illegal transactions. The Stock Exchange provides comprehensive services to the stock market.