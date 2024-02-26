Business
How stock executives helped FLC president defraud $146 million
Police have recommended that all four men be charged with inventory manipulation and misappropriation of assets.
They are former chairman Tran Dac Sinh, deputy CEO Le Hai Tra, former deputy CEO Tram Tuan Vu and director of listing management and evaluation Le Thi Tuyet Hang.
It was recommended that they be charged with abuse of their position and power in the exercise of their official duties. All were arrested except Hang.
Three other people are recommended to be charged with publishing false information or concealing information in securities-related activities.
They are Le Cong Dien, head of the state-owned enterprise supervision department of the National Securities Commission of Vietnam, Duong Van Thanh, CEO of the Vietnam Securities Depository (VSD), and Pham Minh Trung, head of department of registration of actions of the VSD.
Trinh Van Quyet and seven others are under investigation for inventory manipulation and misappropriation of assets.
Thirteen other people are accused of stock market manipulation and 22 of fraudulent appropriation of assets.
Police said Faros Construction was originally a loss-making company that Quyet bought and changed its name several times.
After years of inactivity, starting in April 2014, the company began receiving orders to build real estate projects for FLC.
Initially, the company had VND1.2 trillion in chartered capital, but this figure was falsely inflated to VND3.1 trillion between 2014 and 2016. Quyet ordered his two sisters and other Faros executives to inflate this figure.
Ultimately, the capital was illegally increased to 4.3 trillion VND.
Quyet then listed Faros as a public company on the HoSE, Vietnam's largest stock exchange, with the help of four exchange executives.
Sinh, then chairman of the exchange, knew that a Faros financial report from 2014 and 2015 highlighted that there was not enough evidence to prove the company's true share capital.
But he ordered his subordinates to help take Faros public because he had a personal relationship with Quyet and former FLC CEO Doan Van Phuong, who is now in hiding.
Although the assessment and approval of HoSE registration is not the responsibility of the board, Sinh ordered the registration board to report the result of Faros' assessment to him.
Sinh and HoSE directors then approved the listing of Faros on the stock exchange starting at VND10,000 per share.
Tra, who is Sinh's subordinate, was responsible for evaluating and deciding whether a company should be listed on the stock exchange.
He and other members of the listing board initially agreed that Faros was unable to prove its share capital and asked the company for clarification.
But when the company submitted its clarification, Tra and board members immediately approved its listing without carefully studying the report.
Tra admitted to police that he helped the company get on the list because he had personal relationships with Quyet and Phuong.
Le Hai Tra, deputy general director of the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange. Photo courtesy of the exchange
Dien, as head of the state-owned enterprise supervision department, found that Faros did not provide sufficient evidence of its capital contribution, but nevertheless approved the listing of its shares with a registered capital of 4.3 trillion of VND.
He did this because he felt pressure because Faros was a large company and Quyet had relationships with many managers.
Dien asked Faros to provide additional evidence, but the company said he was “doing things beyond his authority and causing difficulty for the company.”
Dien therefore approved the inscription, knowing that it was false.
In August 2016, Faros was authorized by the VSD to list 430 million ROS shares at VND10,000 each. A month later, ROS was officially listed at 10,500 VND.
After the listing of Faros, Quyet instructed his subordinates to use various tricks to increase the company's registered capital twice more, to VND5.6 trillion, in order to attract even more investors to buy shares .
From September 2016 to March 2022, Quyet asked its sister Hue to sell nearly 400 million ROS shares to 30,400 investors, raising VND4.8 trillion.
He was accused of stealing VND3.6 trillion from investors and using it for purposes other than those intended.
Sources
2/ https://e.vnexpress.net/news/business/companies/how-stock-exchange-leaders-helped-flc-chairman-scam-146m-4715532.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
