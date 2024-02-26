Cocoa prices reach new stock market highs as pressure on global markets continues





Cocoa prices on the New York and London exchanges continued to rise in advanced buying futures markets, hitting more than $6,400 a tonne this week, as reports of hedge fund bets fueling higher rates, writes Neill Barston. According to a Financial Times investigation this month, a total of $8.7 billion has been injected into the two main UK and US trading platforms, which represents an unprecedented sum, since the main production players in the sector , Ghana and Ivory Coast, accounting for 70% of supplies, are experiencing harvest shortfalls attributed to extreme weather, diseases affecting cocoa plantations, as well as other key geopolitical supply chain challenges . Global financial media reports this month outlined what was described as a “46-year high for prices” on the bourse, as rates surpassed the $5,000 per tonne mark, which was last seen in 1977 – although these direct comparisons do not hold up. for inflation. The amount observed in the 1970s would today be worth the equivalent of $28,000 per tonne. But the situation is this: even if in reality the price of cocoa is not really high, the cost of cocoa has literally doubled compared to what it was a year ago, which has alarmed many large confectionery brands including Lindt, Mondelez and Hershey noting market disruptions in their annual report. As UK ingredients company Henley Bridge recently explained to Confectionery Production, pressure on raw material markets has intensified due to a number of factors, including increased demand for premium chocolate from countries like India and China. The company also noted a complete reversal in cost trends, saying that while milk and white chocolate used to be cheaper than dark chocolate, dark varieties now fetch the same or even higher prices. The company said chocolate prices would remain high this year, given rising cocoa costs, which have doubled over the year. The company's commercial director, Steve Calver, predicts prices could fall until 2025/6. Due to the high cost of real chocolate, some markets may return to using imitation chocolate, which would reduce demand, but this is pure speculation at this point. The wages of speculators are not felt by farmers

Although cocoa prices have been exceptionally bullish last year compared to recent performances, many industry observers in major West African markets have noted that this trend has not carried over to the farming communities of Ghana and Ivory Coast. As Confectionery Production reported last October, farmers did get an 11% pay rise in Ivory Coast in light of rising commodity prices, but that's far less than many had anticipated and has little impact on their standard of living given that many are still working on less than a dollar a day, which is well below the poverty wage defined by the UN. In Ghana, where the price of cocoa is higher, generally considered to be of higher quality, farmers recorded a 63% increase, which was greeted with positivity by communities in the region, but prices have continued to soar. Over the past five months, no larger adjustments to farmers' wages have been reported. This topic was part of the discussions at this year's Chocoa and World Cocoa Foundation partnership meeting in Amsterdam earlier this month, and is expected to be scrutinized again in April at the World Cocoa Conference in Brussels, which placed the achievement of sustainable cocoa production. by placing the increase in agricultural wages at the heart of its agenda.

