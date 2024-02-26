Stock markets diverge after rally | National





Stock markets fluctuated Monday after last week's rally as investors turn their attention to a series of economic data in the coming days.

Wall Street opened higher after two of the three major US indexes hit record highs on Friday.

In Asia, Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed at a new all-time high, after breaking a record set since 1989 on Friday. European stock markets were mixed, with London and Paris in the red in afternoon trading while Frankfurt pushed higher. Last week's strong gains were fueled by stellar results from US tech titan Nvidia, a barometer of artificial intelligence. Shares of the company rose 2% to $803 in early trading Monday. “It's been a quiet start to the week as investors continue to cool off from the 'sugar rush' provided by Nvidia's earnings report after Wednesday's close,” said David Morrison, an analyst at senior market at financial services provider Trade Nation. Investors were now eagerly awaiting the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, the U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, due Thursday. This data could provide a clearer idea of ​​when the US central bank will begin to cut interest rates following increases in other inflation indicators, the Consumer Price Index and the Consumer Price Index. the production. “If Core PCE were to follow CPI and PPI in rising, that could trigger profit-taking,” Morrison said. “But for now, investors seem optimistic about stocks hitting record highs,” he said. After the PCE release, attention will shift to Chinese manufacturing data expected on Friday. China's economy is in the doldrums and losses in Shanghai came Monday, although Beijing said it wanted to boost sales of cars, appliances and other consumer products in “piecemeal incentives to boost economy,” noted Rodrigo Catril, senior currency strategist at the National Bank of Australia. Government interventions have stabilized the market, with Chinese stocks rebounding from early February lows. But underlying weakness means “investors are clamoring for greater economic support,” Harry Murphy Cruise of Moody's Analytics told AFP. Market participants are waiting to see if additional spending and an ambitious growth target will be announced in March to help China's economy gain momentum throughout the year, according to Cruise. – Key figures around 2:45 p.m. GMT – New York – Dow Jones: UP 0.3% to 39,230.35 points New York – S&P 500: UP 0.1% to 5,092.15 New York – Nasdaq: UP by less than 0.1% as of 03/16/09 London – FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 percent to 7,698.77 Paris – CAC 40: FALL of 0.4% to 7,935.96 Frankfurt – DAX: UP 0.1% to 17,434.83 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.2 percent to 4,862.68 Tokyo – Nikkei 225: UP 0.3% to 39,233.71 (closing) Hong Kong – Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.5 percent to 16,634.74 (closing) Shanghai – Composite: DOWN 0.9 percent to 2,977.02 (closing) Euro/dollar: RISING to $1.0848 against $1.0824 on Friday Dollar/yen: UP to 150.69 yen from 150.53 yen Pound/dollar: UP to $1.2684 from $1.2672 Euro/pound: UP to 85.51 pence against 85.39 pence North Sea Brent: down 0.2% to $81.46 per barrel West Texas Intermediate: FLAT at $76.46 per barrel bur-lth/rl

