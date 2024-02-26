Letter from Warren Buffett to Berkshire Hathaway: the stock market is becoming more and more like a casino

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett paid a moving tribute to his late friend and right-hand man Charlie Munger in his annual letter to shareholders over the weekend. The Oracle of Omaha hailed Munger as the architect of Berkshire's success, praising the abominable no-man discussing some of his favorite articles, including his comparison of the modern stock market to a casino.

For some reason, markets now exhibit much more casino-like behavior than when I was young, Buffett wrote, adding that even though the stock market is massively larger than it was in our early years, today's active participants are neither more emotionally stable nor more. taught better than when I was at school.

Buffett's words of warning were definitely a throwback to some of Mungers' favorite lines. Throughout his more than 75-year career, Munger has maintained that there are two types of people who buy stocks on the stock market: investors and speculators. Investors who are above all disciplined, hardworking and thoughtful when purchasing assets have always been Munger people. But speculators, those who seek nothing more than a quick profit without regard for the intrinsic value of what they are buying, well, Munger really didn't like them very much.

They love to play, and the problem is, it's like taking heroin, he said in a speech. April 2022 interview with Berkshire Hathaway Chief Investment Officer Todd Combs. A certain percentage of people, at first, overdo it. It's so addictive. It's absolutely crazy, it's gone berserk. Civilization would have been much better without it.

Like Munger, Buffett fears that too many modern investors are becoming fascinated by speculative investing. Rather than digging through Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings to find the best possible company to invest in, too many investors, especially younger investors, simply buy trendy stocks, hoping that someone another will pay more for them in a few months. days or even hours later. What does Buffett blame for this rise in casino behavior in the markets? Well, the democratization and gamification of trading certainly doesn't help. As the billionaire says: The casino now resides in many homes and tempts the occupants daily.

Become a stock casino

Part of the reason the stock market is becoming more and more like a casino, according to Buffett, is simply that buying and selling stocks has never been easier or more important due to the boom online trading applications. The SEC is happy with the first part of that sentence, but not so much with the second. Here's how SEC Chairman Gary Gensler put it in a 2021 statement after launching an investigation into the gamification of trading apps:

While these new technologies can give us greater access and choice of products, they also raise the question of whether we, as investors, are properly protected when trading and obtaining financial advice. In many cases, these features can encourage investors to trade more often, investing in different products. , or change their investment strategy.

Like Gensler, Buffett fears that the gamification of trading will lead to an increase in the number of speculators in the market, and in this modern era of connectivity, the Berkshire CEO fears that market panics will occur more quickly.

The speed of communications and the wonders of technology facilitate instant global paralysis, and we have come a long way from smoke signals, he warned. Such instant panics won't happen often, but they will happen.

Remember this key fact of financial life and you will avoid gambling the market.

For speculators who use the stock market like a casino, Buffett had one main piece of advice: Remember who is actually making money from your gambling at home.

We must never forget a fact of financial life, he writes. Wall Street, to use the term figuratively, would like its clients to make money, but what really gets its people's juices flowing is feverish activity.

Modern brokerage firms sometimes lure investors into complex stocks or derivatives through new and sophisticated features on their trading apps. But they don't do it to help the average retail investor, they do it because they make money from fees on every trade. This means that the more transactions, the better for the Chamber, even if this is not the case for investors.

During periods when more of the general public is interested in stocks, Buffett explained, any craze that can be marketed will be marketed vigorously, not by everyone, but always by someone.

The Berkshire CEO noted that when things go wrong and speculators lose money during a market crash, they shouldn't expect a helping hand or justice either.

The politicians then become furious; the perpetrators of the most flagrant misdeeds escape, rich and unpunished; and your friend next door becomes confused, poorer and sometimes vengeful, he writes. Money, he learns, has taken precedence over morality.