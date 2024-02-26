Stock market today: Wall Street returns from its record highs

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks retreated slightly from record highs Monday as they head into the latter part of…

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks retreated slightly from record highs Monday as they head into the latter part of what appears to be their final winning month.

The S&P 500 slipped 19.27 points, or 0.4%, to 5,069.53 after closing last week at a record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62.30, or 0.2%, to 39,069.23, and the Nasdaq composite fell 20.57, or 0.1%, to 15,976.25.

Berkshire Hathaway was one of the heaviest weights on the market, even though Warren Buffett's company announced results for the end of 2023 that were better than those expected by analysts. Class B shares of the company, whose subsidiaries include GEICO, Fruit of the Loom and Brooks running shoes, initially jumped more than 3%, but then fell back to a 1.9% loss.

The famous investor warned shareholders not to expect more eye-popping performance, as there are no bargains in the market big enough to make a significant difference. Buffett is known for buying companies when they are cheap.

It follows broader criticism from some financial analysts that prices across Wall Street have soared too high in their big rally since Halloween.

The S&P 500 is on pace to close out its fourth consecutive winning month and just had its 15th winning week in the last 17. And the stock market may not have been cheap even when it bottomed in October 2022. That marked the most expensive decline. -the market is at its lowest in history, by some measures of stock prices relative to corporate profits, says Doug Ramsey, Leuthold's chief investment officer.

This recent rally began last October in the hope that inflation cools sufficiently to the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates several times this year. Such cuts would ease pressure on the economy and financial system, while driving up investment prices.

Expectations are still high for a rate cut this year, but traders have delayed their forecasts following some economic reports stronger than expected. Meanwhile, the data raises hopes for stronger corporate profit growth, which would also benefit stock prices.

Dominos Pizza jumped 5.8% for one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500 after reporting profit for the final three months of 2023 that beat analysts' expectations.

Amazon's stock fell 0.1% during its first day as a member of the Dow Jones Jones Industrial Average. It replaced Walgreens Boots Alliance, down 3.4%.

Homebuilder stocks were mixed after a report showed new home sales strengthened last month less than economists expected. Toll Brothers gained 1.1% and Lennar fell 0.6%.

Intuitive Machines lost more than a third of its value after the company announced its lunar lander could stop working on Tuesday after landed sideways near the south pole of the moon. The 34.6% decline, however, only undercuts what has been a boost to its stock so far this year. This is still up 145.4% since the end of 2023.

Last week, stocks saw strong gains one after another Nvidia blowout report has added even more cronies to the frenzy already built around artificial intelligence technology. Nvidia, whose chips help power AI technologies, rose another 0.3% on Monday, and is already up nearly 60% year to date.

The earnings season for the big S&P 500 companies is coming to an end, but this week still offers updates from several big names. Among them, several could give an idea of ​​the resilience of American household spending. Such spending has been one of the main reasons the U.S. economy has exceeded expectations for a possible recession.

Best Buy, Lowes and TJX, the parent company of TJ Maxx and Marshalls, will all release their reports this week. The same will be true for several large technology-related companies, including Salesforce.com and HP.

On the economic calendar, the US government will provide an update on Thursday on the measure of inflation that the Federal Reserve prefers to use. This is generally a less impactful report, as consumer and wholesale inflation data for the month have already been released.

But those reports were hotter than economists expected, which could lead to more volatility this time around. The hope on Wall Street is that inflation continues to cool quickly enough to convince the Federal Reserve to start cutting rates by June.

Treasury yields have been rising in the bond market. The 10-year Treasury yield rose from 4.25% to 4.27% Friday evening.

In foreign stock markets, indices were mixed. Japan's Nikkei 225 index added 0.3% to set a new record after recovering the last losses suffered when its economic bubble burst in late 1989.

Stocks were down across much of the rest of Asia and mixed across much of Europe.

AP Business writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.

