Suns Week 18 stock market: Rolls Royce, book D down and Bol Mania
The first week after the All-Star Break leaves the Phoenix Suns where they started: in fifth place in the Western Conference. The journey to get there was tumultuous and in doing so they went from three games outside of fourth place to four. They are looking at the Denver Nuggets in hopes that they can get ahead of them and secure their home field in the first round.
If you play like Phoenix did last week, you can kiss that thought goodbye. They will be lucky not be a Play-In team. A defeat in Dallas. A shocking defeat in Houston. A home victory against Lakers. These were the results for week 18. Here are the numbers for week 18:
- Record of week 18: 1-2
- Week 18 OFFRTG: 116.1 (10th)
- Week 18 DEFRTG: 117.4 (22nd)
- Week 18 NETRTG: -1.3 (16th)
This is the first week in some time where the statistical results have been poor. The negative net rating is concerning, especially considering the level of competition Phoenix has faced. All of these Western Conference opponents were behind them in the standings, but a lack of focus and execution resulted in mediocre basketball for most of the week.
This is not what you wanted to experience coming out of the break with 27 games to play, the toughest schedule ahead and the need to win at the forefront of their minds. The Suns came out like a student returning to campus after spring break. Stumbling, mumbling, being late for class and trying to comprehend what they had just experienced at Rocky Point last week.
Still, we've noticed some positive things here at the Suns Stock Exchange that could bode well for the weeks to come. The team's second unit put in a strong performance while the first teams looked disconcerted. Let's talk about it.
Royce in Noyce: Stock
How valuable is the addition of Royce ONeales to the Suns? Week 18 wasn't the best for the team as a whole, but it was great for Royce. Coming off the bench for two of his games, then starting yesterday against the Lakers, ONeale averages 10.3 points and 37.9% on three-point shots.
To think that the Suns gave up a lot of players who couldn't contribute for someone who brings energy and shooting is still mind-boggling to me. While we can't expect every week to be like the one ONeale just experienced, knowing that it's possible will surely help the team in the weeks to come.
What Royce has is the same type of energy as Cameron Payne, although with much more control. He's intense on the defensive end, a trait we admired in Payne when he first joined the Suns in the Orlando bubble. Remember Payne, engaged defensively? Full-court pressure, taking on the challenge of stopping a defender?
Soon, that energy was focused on the offensive side, and with it came the ups and downs of Cam Payne when his performances were positive and negative. He sometimes made up his own mind and withdrew from the game. But it was his defensive intensity that won us over.
The same thing happens to Royce. He plays with his head up at all times, analyzing passing lanes, jumping routes defensively and causing deflections. That’s a high basketball IQ. Add in the fact that he can knock down the three-point shot with regularity, and it's been a seamless addition for Phoenix. He will be in the playoff rotation and, based on the matchup, he could potentially even start.
Not too bad for a trade deadline acquisition.
Bookers Point of Attack Defense: Stock
This is something I'm noticing more and more and I don't like what I see. Devin Booker, for all the great things he can do offensively, has been hit or miss with his defense at the point of attack this season. This was particularly visible against the Houston Rocketswhere Jalen Green continually took him off the dribble and drove to the paint.
This hurts the defense overall because no one else has to pick up the slack. The team collapses inside to try to deter the penetrator's shot, which leaves opposing shooters wide open behind the three-point line. If the defense doesn't collapse, it becomes a layup line.
And it all starts with Devin Booker's ability to keep his mission from slipping away.
According to the B-Ball Index, Bookers' overall defensive impact is rated F.
His perimeter defense reflects that. He's in the 16% pass lane defense, 22% deflections per 75 possessions and 24% three-pointers per 75 possessions. Just a season ago, the story was different. He was in the 58% pass lane defense, 52% deflections per 75 possessions and 32% three-pointers per 75 possessions.
What are these statistics? Hustle Stats.
Bowl Bol Mani: stock
I go back to when the Phoenix Suns traded Cameron Payne to San Antonio Spurs. They did this to open up a roster spot, and it was Bol Bol who filled that roster spot. Knowing that our guard depth, especially at the point guard position, was practically non-existent, his acquisition did not make sense. At least in my eyes. As the first part of the season progressed, his lack of production on both ends of the court in limited minutes reinforced that belief.
Then a switch was flipped.
Bol has found something special and he takes us along for the journey. Not only is his offense amazing, as Stephen PridGeon-Garner noted, but so is his defense. Against the Houston Rockets, he scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
He averaged 18 points and 9 rebounds in Week 18. Coming off the bench. These are Deandre Ayton's starting numbers last year!
His recent success has us wondering whether or not he will be part of a playoff rotation for Frank Vogel. Kudos to him for forcing this conversation. This is something I'm sure we'll discuss at length as the playoffs approach, but if your strategy is to go deep at 10, I don't see how you could do that. can't include it.
If his defense continues to be as effective as it has been, especially from the standpoint of deterring shots on closeouts, he has found his place in the rotation. His offense is exactly what you need for someone coming off the bench with limited ability. He scores. He puts pressure on the defense. It involves and engages the crowd. It's only a matter of time before fans paint their chests with the letters B, O and L and sit in the front row.
Week 18 is in the books and we all wish it had gone better than it did. 1-2 weeks won't get you where you need to go.
Week 19 will see the Suns play two home games against the Rockets, then host the Oklahoma City Thunder for a Sunday night matchup. Can we hope for a 2-1? Can we pray for 3-0? Is anything less than that a blueprint for future disaster? Hold onto your Suns stock. Don't start selling yet. With 24 games remaining, anything can happen. It just needs to start happening now.
