Revitalizing Japanese stock market fuels investor optimism

The high-profile endorsement of Japanese blue chips sparked optimism in Tokyo markets last year as the yen depreciated. The expected shift in the macroeconomic regime from deflation to inflation, robust corporate profits and Japan's corporate governance reform efforts, such as better shareholder advocacy, are fueling further optimism in 2024.

This optimism comes despite Japan's fall in the global rankings, while Germany recently eclipsed it as the world's third-largest economy after a surprise technical recession in the third quarter of 2023. The outlook for wage growth also continues to support the private consumption and investment spending remain sluggish in the country.

Fortunately, however, economists expect wage increases in Japan in 2024 to be higher than in previous years, already encouraging a 3.6% increase, the highest in three decades.1 Japanese union leaders have amplified their calls for wage increases beyond last year's levels, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also emphasizing the need for broader, sustainable increases that exceed inflation.

In late February, the Nikkei 225 also broke its highest level since 1989 (the year Nintendo's Game Boy was first released), making Japanese stocks one of the best performers in the developed market so far this year.2 Market exuberance over artificial intelligence (AI) at a critical point and the sharp depreciation of the Japanese yen have led even more foreign investors to support the Japanese stock market.

Overall net profits of Japanese listed manufacturers rose more than 20% annualized for the April-December period.3 due to rising prices and strong sales of automobiles and machinery resulting from a strong U.S. economy. In fact, the FTSE Japan RIC Capped Index, up 5.8% year to date, saw its biggest gains in the auto-focused consumer discretionary sector.4

As investors continue to sour on China, they have shifted their investments to other Asian markets. Despite its demographic challenges (which other high-income countries also face), Japan benefits not only from a climate in which corporate profits continue to grow, but also from greater diversification than markets centered on semiconductors like Taiwan and South Korea, where the information technology sector accounts for 63% and 33% of their benchmarks, respectively.5

This is not to say that the revival of Japan's semiconductor industry is insignificant. If anything, it's another reason why we think its markets could be poised for more upside potential. Just as other governments have emphasized the need to develop their domestic chip industries, Japanese officials have also pushed to regain leadership in local advanced chip manufacturing. This month, with the backing of heavyweights Sony and Toyota, Taiwan's largest microchip maker announced plans to expand operations in Japan's southern Kumamoto region, with the aim of opening a second new factory before 2028. Subsidies from the Japanese government of around $4.9 billion6 have been planned for the second factory, and successive amounts of significant government support for both factories are expected to benefit not only the industry but also employment and the local economy.

In our view, these trends could set the stage for Japanese companies to continue a virtuous cycle of rising wages, which could ultimately convince the country's central bank to move away from its negative interest rate policy. For investors currently re-evaluating their global asset allocations, we believe Japan-focused exchange-traded funds are worth considering as a cost-effective approach to addressing Japan Inc's underweights.7

__________

1. Source: Results of the final responses from the spring salary negotiations. JTUC-Rengo. June 30, 2023.

2. Source: Bloomberg, February 22, 2024. The Nikkei 225, or Nikkei Stock Average, more commonly known as Nikkei or Nikkei index, is a stock index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Past performance is not an indicator or guarantee of future performance. Indices are not managed and you cannot invest directly in an index. Important notices and terms of data provider available at www.franklintempletondatasources.com.

3. Source: Profits of Japanese manufacturers increase by 20% thanks to good results from the United States. NikkeiAsia, February 12, 2024.

4. Source: Bloomberg, February 22, 2024. The FTSE Japan RIC Capped Index represents the performance of large and mid-cap Japanese stocks. Securities are weighted according to their free float-adjusted market capitalization and revised semi-annually. Past performance is not an indicator or guarantee of future performance. Indexes are not managed and you cannot invest directly in an index. Important notices and terms of data provider available at www.franklintempletondatasources.com.

5. Source: Bloomberg, February 22, 2024. The FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped Index and the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped Index represent the performance of large and mid-cap stocks in their respective countries. Securities are weighted according to their free float-adjusted market capitalization and revised semi-annually.

6. Source: Japan prepares $4.9 billion in financing for TSMC's second chip factory in Kumamoto. NikkeiAsia. February 23, 2024.

7. Japan Inc. is the country's modern, highly centralized economic system and development strategy focused on export-led growth.