Resistance to yellow leaf spot enhanced by gene stacking and MAGIC





The research is led by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) and is a co-investment from the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC), aimed at creating robust resistance packages for plant breeders. The latest details of the decade-long research project were presented at the GRDC 2024 Grain Research Updates held in Perth today. DPIRD researcher Manisha Shankar said the identified genes were stacked in various combinations using genetic techniques into fixed lineages adapted to the western, southern and northern regions of Australia. The most promising lines are now making their way into commercial wheat breeding programs, with the hope that new wheat varieties resistant to yellow blotch will be developed over the next five years or so, Dr. Shankar said. A second goal of the project was to generate parental stocks enriched for yellow spot resistance by developing a multi-parent population of advanced generation intercross, or MAGIC, and maximizing genetic recombination. Eleven MAGIC lines were identified as exhibiting very high levels of resistance and constitute crucial genetic stocks for future breeding. In Australia, yellow spot is estimated to cause losses totaling $212 million per year. Dr Shankar said research derived from this project had led to the development of genetic material targeting several diseases, including yellow spot, black spot and powdery mildew, as well as a new collaborative project involving various breeding companies . GRDC Acting Head of Genetic Technologies Pip Wilson said the project was an important step in the journey to provide Australian growers with improved genetic solutions for yellow spot management. With major achievements already made in the identification and development of resistant lines, the main objective of this project was to validate these resistances through multi-year and multi-site trials to ensure broad effectiveness, said Dr. Wilson. The project also ensured that resistant lines were ready for adoption by plant breeders. Once commercially available, the new varieties produced as a result of this research will give Australian growers access to essential tools for effective and sustainable management of yellow spot disease. For more information on this research and other up-to-date articles and presentations on grain research, visit https://grdc.com.au/events/past-events.

